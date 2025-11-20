Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump: ‘Coming spring 2026’

Apart from being a celebrated fashionista and Bollywood actor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is also a loving wife to husband Anand Ahuja and a doting mother to their son Vayu. Well, two months ago, during an airport spotting, netizens were convinced that Sonam is pregnant with her second baby. Reports later suggested that the actor is apparently in the second trimester of her pregnancy. But we patiently waited for Sonam and Anand to share the good news themselves. Well, the official announcement is here! Sonam and Anand are in fact expecting their second child together.
Today morning, Sonam Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share the good news with a subtle yet stylish Instagram post. Along with a string of photographs, where the actor is dressed in a vintage hot pink blazer and matching skirt — one of Princess Diana's favourite looks of all time — with her hand over her baby bump, Sonam wrote: “MOTHER 😘.” On her Instagram story, Sonam further shared: “Coming spring 2026👶.” Showering love on his beautiful wife in the comment section below, soon-to-be daddy Anand Ahuja shared: “Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama !” His next comment read, “double trouble 😍😍.”
Soon after Sonam shared the news, many celebrities flooded the comment section with love and blessings. New mother Parineeti Chopra wrote: “Congrats mamacitaaa 🥰🥰,” whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “Sona and Anand ❤️❤️❤️.” A netizen claimed, “Baby girls loading😍,” whereas another comment read, “Congratulations you guys ❤️ God we deserve a mini sonam 🤞.” Another fan gushed, “I knew it since the 21st oct post 😍,” whereas a netizen stated, “Mother is mothering .”
This outfit worn by Sonam is designed by late designer Margaretha Ley of Escada. The pink creation was worn by Princess Diana in at least four public appearances between 1988 and 1990. What better outfit could Sonam have chosen to announce her second pregnancy! We wish her and Anand all the love. Many congratulations to the family.