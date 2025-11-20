Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump: ‘Coming spring 2026’

Apart from being a celebrated fashionista and Bollywood actor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is also a loving wife to husband Anand Ahuja and a doting mother to their son Vayu. Well, two months ago, during an airport spotting, netizens were convinced that Sonam is pregnant with her second baby. Reports later suggested that the actor is apparently in the second trimester of her pregnancy. But we patiently waited for Sonam and Anand to share the good news themselves. Well, the official announcement is here! Sonam and Anand are in fact expecting their second child together.

Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy in one of Princess Diana's favourite looks