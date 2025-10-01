Are Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif pregnancy twins? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been in the news since the last one week regarding her much-awaited comeback onscreen. She was last seen as a visually impaired former police officer in the 2023 film Blind . Apart from her comeback and reports of her next project, Sonam also made headlines briefly due to pregnancy rumours last month when she was snapped at the airport. The reason was her choice of airport look, dressed in baggy pants and a loose grey button-down shirt. Netizens were convinced that Sonam is pregnant with her second child. Well, according to latest reports, this rumour might just be true.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first baby, son Vayu, into the world in 2022. A report shared by Pinkvilla now claims that Sonam and Anand are expecting their second child. A source close to the couple was quoted saying, “Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families.” The source further shared that the soon-to-be parents might make the official announcement soon. If this is true, then Sonam is Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy twin, as Kat and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly in their third trimester.

In a chat with ETimes earlier, Sonam had revealed how becoming a mother has changed her. The actor was quoted saying, “I think being a mom has made me much softer, but at the same time it has made me more resilient and stronger. I have always been intuitive, but now I have become even more intuitive and in touch with myself. I am more patient. I want to tell all the mothers that you are doing okay, just take your time, enjoy each moment and don't rush. Everyone makes mistakes and not everybody is brilliant at everything. You just have to be present.”

If this rumour is true, we wish Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja all the love as they gear up to welcome Vayu’s sibling.