Sonam Kapoor turns heads in Manipuri Akha set in Mumbai. See pics

Sonam Kapoor has once again proved why she is one of India’s strongest champions of traditional craftsmanship, and over the years, she has used red carpets, international film festivals, and high-profile events to showcase Indian artisans. Her latest appearance at a private dinner at her Mumbai home continues this tradition, as she chose to highlight the handwoven heritage of Manipur. Sonam Kapoor showcases Manipuri craftsmanship(Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)

A special evening with AD’s global editor

The dinner was hosted for Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief of Architectural Digest. The evening was an intimate gathering about design, culture, and creative exchange. Sonam, who loves architecture and interior design, ensured the evening reflected her personal taste and India’s artistic legacy. Welcoming an international design icon, she chose an outfit that represented India’s diverse textile languages.

Wearing the Akha set

For the evening, Sonam wore the Akha set by East, a label founded by talented Manipuri designer Easternlight Zimik. The look is from their Patrons Collection, a line that celebrates indigenous craftsmanship from the Northeast. The outfit features deep burgundy and black tones, handwoven textures and fringe work, signatures of Manipuri textile culture. The cape-like silhouette, layered weaving patterns, and contemporary finish show how traditional techniques can be reimagined for modern fashion.

A home that matches her aesthetic

The pictures from the evening show Sonam standing in a beautifully designed room with Indian art pieces, vintage tapestries and lush floral arrangements. The ambiance is warm and rich, just like her outfit. The harmony between her clothes and home decor reinforces her belief that craft is not just about fashion, it’s a lifestyle and a form of storytelling.

A big gesture for Northeast artisans

By choosing a young Manipuri designer for such a big occasion, Sonam is once again bringing India’s lesser-seen craft traditions into the spotlight. At a time when sustainable and handmade fashion is gaining importance, her decision will amplify the voices of regional artisans and give more visibility to the Northeast’s textile heritage.

Strengthening her legacy as a fashion advocate

This is another addition to her long list of occasions where she has used her platform to promote Indian labels. Whether it is couture from Rajasthan, textiles from Kutch or weaving from Manipur, she is proving that Indian fashion is all about its craft heritage. This dinner is another instance of her cultural pride and conscious fashion.

