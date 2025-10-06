Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala are making the ear chain the ultimate festive accessory

Once upon a time, your ear chain (that delicate little connector from your earring to your hair) was something you only saw on aunties at a wedding or in a classic dance performance. With festive vibes in the air and Karwa Chauth celebrations coming up, take some inspiration from actors (Photos: Instagram)

Well, plot twist! Thanks to Bollywood’s celebrities, this humble-but-gorgeous accessory is officially making a comeback.

With festive vibes in the air and Karwa Chauth celebrations coming up, take some inspiration from actors such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam A Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala who are ditching the basic studs and turning the ear chain into the ultimate statement piece.

Jewellery designer Eina Ahluwalia shares, “Ear chains work in two ways. One is how celebrities have styled them in the pictures shown, and the other is when they help support the earring’s weight — both ornamental and functional.”

She adds, “Earlier, ear chains were hooked onto buns or styled with open hairdos. While not very functional, they add old-world charm and a feminine touch.”

Stylist Vikram Seth has the tea on how to rock this regal trend without going overboard for your next celebration: The ear chain is the star, so give it room to shine! Pair it with outfits that have clean necklines—think sleek blouses or timeless sarees. No cluttered neck zone. For hair, pull it back into a sleek bun or let it fall in soft waves; this keeps the focus squarely on the jewellery.

Echoing this modern, minimal approach, stylist Isha Bhansali shares, “A lot of credit for the return of this trend goes to OTT series like Heeramandi; it’s an evergreen trend, especially during the festive season.” She also adds, “Ensure the earrings are not chunky. Go for a minimal look. Historically, we’ve gone ‘all out,’ but the modern approach is to keep the neck bare. You can take inspiration from examples like Isha Ambani, who recently wore a similar style with diamonds, and create your own version of it.”