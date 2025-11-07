‘Welcome back Princess Diana’: Rama Duwaji flooded with fan wishes, releases first illustration after Mamdani’s win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, stayed away from the limelight during the New York mayor-elect’s pre-election campaign. However, after Mamdani's historic win, she is stealing the hearts of the fans. An artist by profession, she recently posted an illustration of New York City, which has wowed many. This was her first post after her husband became NYC's first Indian-origin Muslim mayor-elect and the youngest in a century. Zohran Mamdani celebrates with his wife, Rama Duwaji, after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race. (REUTERS)

“So proud to be a part of this city,” Duwaji wrote as she shared the black-ad-white illustration on Instagram. It captures the iconic skyline of New York City, with the words “I [heart emoji] U NYC” written on it.

What did she post?

What did social media say?

People had a lot to say about the post, with many expressing their admiration for Duwaji’s work. Some simply wrote “First Lady” to show their appreciation, while others called her the “Princess Diana of America.” One comment even stated, “Welcome back, Princess Diana.”

Another added, “We love you, our gorgeous and brilliant Rama.” A third posted, “Congrats First Lady.” Several people remarked, “Alf Mabrouk.” The term loosely translates to “a thousand congratulations.”

Who is Rama Duwaji?

She is a Syrian-American artist who grew up in both the United States and the Gulf. CNN reported that her family lived in Texas but later moved to Dubai when she was nine years old.

The 28-year-old, known for her media-shy nature, completed her schooling in Dubai before deciding to pursue a career in art. According to Khajeez Times, she attended Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar during her freshman year of college and later moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she completed her undergraduate studies at the main VCU campus.