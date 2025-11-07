'This is not me': Rama Duwaji busts fake Instagram profile with over 14k followers

Rama Duwaji, wife of Zohran Mamdani, has busted a fake Instagram profile pretending to be her with over 14,000 followers. Rama Duwaji has 8.96 lakh followers on Instagram.(@ramaduwaji/Instagram)

She shared a screenshot of the account on her own Instagram story with the caption: “This is not me.”

All this comes when Zohran Mamdani has scripted history by becoming New York City’s first Muslim mayor-elect.

Duwaji has 8.96 lakh followers on Instagram, which has made her quite popular online.

Screengrab of the Instagram story.

Duwaji busts fake Instagram profile:

The fake account comes at a time when social media impersonation is becoming a growing concern.

Fake profiles can spread misinformation and misuse someone’s identity. By speaking out publicly, Duwaji has made her followers aware of the account and its inauthentic nature.

An artist by profession, Duwaji has largely stayed out of the spotlight during her husband’s campaign. Born in Houston to Syrian parents, she spent her childhood between the United States and the Gulf.

Facts about Rama Duwaji:

Rama Duwaji studied design at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Arts in Qatar. She later transferred to the university’s Richmond campus to complete her degree.

Duwaji went on to earn a master’s in illustration from the School of Visual Arts in New York. She works as an illustrator and ceramicist.

Her artwork has been featured in well-known publications such as The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Vogue, and Tate Modern, according to Grazia.

Many of her pieces explore themes centred on Middle Eastern women, reflecting her heritage and unique perspective.