Inside Zohran Mamdani’s first day as New York mayor-elect fueled by momo, chai and more

Zohran Mamdani, who scripted history by becoming New York City’s first Muslim mayor-elect, shared a tweet giving a glimpse inside his first day after the win. He tweeted pictures from his lunch with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Zohran Mamdani having lunch with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (X/@ZohranKMamdani)

“A busy first day as your Mayor-elect: early morning interviews, transition announcements and meetings. More to say on all of it tomorrow. But a highlight was lunch with my Congresswoman @AOC at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights,” Mamdani wrote. The pictures he shared show what he had for the meal. They show different items, including momo and chai.

How did social media react?

The online post sparked a variety of reactions on X. One user wrote, "Desi chai!" Another said, "Who paid for that lunch?! Oh wait... the taxpayers did." A third defended Mamdani, saying, "Hey, politicians need to eat too."

An individual commented, “Love this dynamic duo kicking off NYC's progressive era right - @AOC and @ZohranKMamdani, unstoppable!” A fifth remarked, “Man! You've got no chill. That food is BAE! Indian food is the best food.”

Zohram Mamdani’s message for Donald Trump after the win:

During his first speech after being declared mayor-elect, amid a huge cheer from his supporters, he said, "Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up!"

Zohran Mamdani’s speech after historic win:

In his victory speech, delivered on the night of his election, the 34-year-old Democrat invoked Nehru.

"Tonight, against all odds, we have grasped it. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty."

He continued, “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life. But let tonight be the final time I utter his name, as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few. New York, tonight you have delivered. A mandate for change. ​​A mandate for a new kind of politics. A mandate for a city we can afford. And a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that.”