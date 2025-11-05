Search
Zohran Mamdani’s first Instagram post after NYC mayoral win has no caption

ByHT Trending Desk
Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 09:03 am IST

NYC Mayoral Election: Zohran Mamdani, 34, defeated Curtis Sliwa and former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Moments after scripting history after winning the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani took to Instagram, paying tribute to the New York subway, the lifeline of the city that connects millions of New Yorkers.

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, and his wife Rama Duwaji after marking their ballots at a polling station on Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025.(Adam Gray/Bloomberg Photo)
Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, and his wife Rama Duwaji after marking their ballots at a polling station on Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025.(Adam Gray/Bloomberg Photo)

He posted a simple video where a train stops at the City Hall station, with a subway announcement saying, “The next and the last stop is City Hall”.

Watch Mamdani's first Instagram video after winning the NYC mayoral election:

Mamdani, 34, becomes the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US.

The Indian-origin politician, who identifies himself as a democratic socialist, bagged 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in.

He had been the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election for months and on Tuesday defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent candidate and received US President Donald Trump’s endorsement only on the eve of the election.

