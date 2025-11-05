Zohran Mamdani walks off to ‘Dhoom Machale’ after winning NYC mayoral race. Watch

It is a Bollywood song that has become almost synonymous with swag — so it was perhaps fitting that Dhoom Machale played at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event. Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates with his wife Rama Duwaji after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, at an election night rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

Mamdani, 34, has scripted history by becoming the first-ever Muslim mayor of New York City. He is also the youngest person to win the mayoral election in a century. Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, won the mayoral election on the basis of a progressive agenda, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

“My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty,” Mamdani declared to a roaring crowd at his victory party. “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and answers only to the few."

Dhoom Machale at Mamdani’s victory event

As Mamdani ended his victory speech, Dhoom Machale from the Bollywood movie Dhoom began to play in the background. Mamdani was on stage with his wife Rama Duwaji and mother Mira Nair. (Also read: Meet the First Lady of NYC: All about Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji)

It was a moment that sent Bollywood fans into a meltdown.

“I need someone to explain who was responsible for the 2-second Dhoom Machale audio clip during Mamdani's speech,” read one post on X. “They’re playing music from Dhoom at the Zohran HQ. Iconic,” said another viewer.

“Walking off as the NYC mayor-elect to Dhoom Machale possibly the most iconic thing Zohran has ever done,” an X user said.

The race for the mayor of New York City was closely watched around the world, but especially in India — Mamdani, after all, is the son of noted Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, best known for films like Monsoon Wedding and Salaam Bombay!