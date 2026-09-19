From SRCC to Google: Woman says Instagram makes her life look ‘sorted’, reveals reality behind ‘dream life’

A woman working at Google has opened up about the reality behind what may appear to be a perfectly sorted life on social media. From studying at Delhi University’s prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to landing a job at her “dream company”, she said these achievements have not stopped her from experiencing self-doubt, bad days and moments when she feels unsure about life. A Google employee said her journey from SRCC to her dream job at Google was not as perfect as it appeared online. (Instagram/fromsunrisetillsunset.)

(Also read: 'I never had a 10-year roadmap': Google employee shares journey from Jamshedpur to tech giant)

‘Sounds pretty sorted, right?’ Rashmi Gupta, who was born and brought up in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, shared her thoughts in a video on Instagram.

“Hi, I'm Rashmi, and according to Instagram, I probably have my life figured out. Born and brought up in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, completed my graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and currently working at Google. Sounds pretty sorted, right? Bilkool bhi nahi (Not at all),” she said.

Gupta reflected on how optimism played a role in her journey but stressed that optimism alone was never enough.

“Because somewhere between being the little girl who was told, 'Rashmi, aren't you a little too optimistic for your own good?' and becoming the girl who actually got into her dream college and dream company, I realised maybe being ridiculously optimistic was not the wrong thing after all. But optimism doesn't get you there. You have to show up, you have to fail, you have to embarrass yourself, you have to try again, and sometimes you have to give it everything you have,” she added.

‘Allowed to have a dream life and still have bad days’ Despite reaching milestones she once dreamed about, Gupta said she continues to deal with emotions and insecurities that often remain invisible on social media.

“And still I cry in my room, I overthink, I miss people I no longer talk to, I cry over movies, I get attached to fictional characters, I have imposter syndrome, and there are days when I genuinely have no idea what I am doing,” she said.

“And I don't think there's anything wrong with that, because I think I'm allowed to have a dream life and still have bad days in it. I am allowed to be ambitious and still be soft. I'm allowed to want more without forgetting to be grateful for what I already have,” she continued.

She described her Instagram page as a “little digital diary” documenting the highs and lows of the past one-and-a-half years, including people, places and different versions of herself.

Take a look here at the clip: