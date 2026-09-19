Allahabad HC directs Uttar Pradesh police to protect interfaith lesbian couple

The Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure protection for an interfaith lesbian couple whose live-in relationship was being threatened by their family members. Considering the law laid down by the Supreme Court, the court said that being in a live-in relationship is a fundamental right of two adult citizens who decide to live together by choice. (For Representation)

Justice Gautam Chowdhary in a September 14 order said that the Hindu-Muslim couple has the freedom to live together peacefully without interference from their family members or any other person.

The court directed that in case of any obstacle to the couple’s live-in relationship, the police shall immediately provide security to them after verifying that they are major and living together voluntarily.

According to the couple’s counsel, there was a threat to their life from their family members and thus they needed to be provided immediate police security. According to the state government counsel, same-sex relationships were not accepted.

It was argued that same-sex relationships affect the natural and traditional framework of society. After interacting with the couple, the court observed that they were adults and decided to live together without any pressure, fear or undue influence.

Considering the law laid down by the Supreme Court, the court said that being in a live-in relationship is a fundamental right of two adult citizens who decide to live together by choice.

It added that family members, other relatives or any section of society has no legal right to disrupt or violate their physical liberty. The court said the lack of marital recognition does not give anyone the liberty to attack the dignity and physical safety of adult citizens.