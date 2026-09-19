Bodies of boy, girl found hanging in UP’s Sambhal; probe on

The bodies of two minors, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were found hanging from a tree in a field in Sambhal district’s Chandausi area in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. Police say the two were in a relationship for the past three months. The tree was located about a kilometre from the homes of the two teenagers. Circle officer, Chandausi, Vivek Jawla has been assigned the task of investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. (For Representation)

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sambhal, Kuldeep Singh said the bodies were recovered under the Baneyather police station area and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Circle officer, Chandausi, Vivek Jawla has been assigned the task of investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The bodies were spotted by a villager at around 10 am. The teenagers had reportedly gone missing separately on Friday night.

According to the boy’s family, the girl’s family had earlier restricted her movement after learning about the relationship. The families had also reportedly objected to the relationship and asked the two to stay away from each other.

A relative of the boy alleged that the girl had earlier attempted to take her own life after being prevented from leaving home and was subsequently hospitalised. The relative further alleged that the girl’s family had previously threatened the boy.

However, police have not confirmed whether the deaths were suicides or involved any foul play. The fact that the teenagers’ feet were reportedly touching the ground has also become a point of discussion among villagers.

The case is being investigated amid allegations from the two families. Police said the post-mortem examination and other evidence collected from the spot would be crucial in determining how the two teenagers died.