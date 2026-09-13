Google employee gives peek into modak-making activity at Bengaluru’s Ananta campus: ‘Every festival comes with an event’

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, festive preparations have begun across homes, workplaces and communities. In Bengaluru, a Google employee got an early taste of the celebrations after the company’s Ananta office organised a modak-making activity, giving employees a chance to prepare the sweet traditionally associated with Lord Ganesha. A Google employee joined a modak-making activity at her Bengaluru office ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Instagram/unfilteredgazal)

The employee, Gazal Arora, shared a video on Instagram offering a glimpse of the activity at her workplace. In the clip, she also reflected on how frequently festivals and special occasions are celebrated at Google.

(Also read: Google techie takes parents to his 1.6 million sq ft Ananta office in Bengaluru: ‘Now they think…’)

‘Celebrated more festivals than I ever celebrated at home’ Speaking about her experience, Arora said, "In the 6 months since joining Google, I've celebrated more festivals than I ever celebrated at home. Whether it's Onam or Independence Day, you name it and Google has an event for you. So today, we had a modak creation activity at our office. At first glance, it seemed like it would be quite tough, but turns out, if the batter is already prepared for you and the moulds are provided, it's not that tough. So I created all these modaks, and they were really, really delicious!"

The video shows her participating in the activity and preparing several modaks with the ingredients and moulds provided at the workplace. What initially appeared difficult, she said, turned out to be considerably easier once she started making them.

Arora shared the clip with a simple caption that read, "Modak making activity at Google."

Watch the clip here: