Google techie takes parents to his 1.6 million sq ft Ananta office in Bengaluru: ‘Now they think…’

Bringing parents to workplaces is quite a milestone people strive for, and one Google techie recently lived that moment. His post about his parents visiting the tech company's Bengaluru campus went viral, drawing praise from social media. Google India’s campus in Bengaluru, Ananta, is one of the company’s largest offices globally. (Google India)

“Took my parents to @GoogleIndia Ananta - and now they think I just hang out in a 5-star resort every day. Can’t blame them, this place barely feels like an office,” Viraj Chandra tweeted. As per his LinkedIn profile, he joined the global tech company three months ago.

He completed his post with a sweet picture of himself standing in front of Google’s iconic G logo with his parents. All three are smiling while looking at the camera.

How did social media react?

An individual said, “Congratulations, Viraj. They must be very proud!” Another added, “Cute, cute, flex hogya (manifesting this kind of flex).”

A third commented, “You make them feel proud, bro.” A fourth wrote, “I wish to post like this someday.” Several people reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

Why the name Ananta?

Spanning 1.6 million square feet in Bengaluru, Ananta is one of Google’s largest offices globally. According to a blog by the company, the name means ‘infinite’ or ‘limitless’ in Sanskrit. "It also signifies the boundless potential we see to improve lives through technology.”

The office is divided into several spaces, including one called ‘Sabha’ - dedicated to community and conversation. It also has “extensive landscaping" and paths created for jogging or walking, which are "ideal for casual meetings and peaceful breaks.”

In a separate incident, a woman received appreciative remarks on social media after sharing a video of her taking her parents around her workplace in the United States. In a video, Devshree Bharatia, a software engineer at Walmart’s US headquarters, explores the office campus with her parents.

“Indian parents visiting my Walmart Office in USA for the first time. They have never seen such lavish offices, and first time when they saw the facilities they were amazed and extremely happy. Proud parents is what a child wants,” she captioned her Instagram post.