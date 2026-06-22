'I never had a 10-year roadmap': Google employee shares journey from Jamshedpur to tech giant

A woman working at Google has opened up about her career journey, sharing how each phase of her life helped her move closer to opportunities she had not planned in advance. Identified as Rashmi Gupta, she shared a video on Instagram after receiving several messages from people asking about the roadmap that helped her land a role at Google. A Google employee said she never had a 10 year roadmap and focused only on the next step. (LinkedIn/Rashmi Gupta)

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‘I am not a career coach’ Beginning her video with a disclaimer, Gupta said, “Quick disclaimer, I am not a career coach, but I've been getting a lot of DMs about asking for my roadmap of how I ended up getting into Google. I am just here to share my experiences, my learnings, my failures, and how I manifested something and that is my reality today.”

She then spoke about growing up in Jamshedpur and said that, like many students, she did not have her entire career planned. “I just knew I wanted to do well and create opportunities for myself,” she said.

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Gupta shared that she took commerce with maths in Class 11 and 12, following which she moved to Delhi to pursue B.Com Honors from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

‘Every chapter gave me something’ Reflecting on her college years, Gupta said that SRCC exposed her to new ideas, people and possibilities. After graduation, she was placed at Dabur through campus placements and joined the performance marketing team.

“For the next two years, I learned how businesses grow, how digital marketing works, how to solve problems and how to work with different stakeholders. And eventually, that path led me to Google, where I now work as an account manager for Google Ads,” she said.

Gupta added that the most important part of her journey was not having everything figured out from the beginning. “When I was in Jamshedpur, I was not thinking about Google. When I joined SRCC, I was not thinking about Dabur. When I joined Dabur, I was not thinking about becoming an account manager at Google. I was focused on the next step,” she said.

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She concluded by saying, “Maybe you don't need a 10-year roadmap. Maybe you just need to focus on the next step. The rest has a funny way of working itself out.”

Watch the clip here: