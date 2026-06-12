Bengaluru Google employee heads to office at 4 pm just to attend mango festival: ‘Did not want to miss it’
A Bengaluru woman shared a glimpse of the mango festival held at her Google office.
A Bengaluru woman working at Google recently offered a glimpse of a mango festival organised at her office, leaving social media users amused and impressed. She visited the workplace at 4 pm specifically to attend the event and later shared a video showing the wide variety of mango based treats available for employees.
(Also read: ‘His smile meant everything’: Bengaluru Google techie takes Nanaji to office campus. Viral video)
The video was posted on Instagram by Gazal Arora with the caption, “Mango festival at Google office.”
Employee heads to office for mango festival
At the beginning of the clip, Arora can be seen travelling to her workplace in the evening. Explaining why she was heading to the office at an unusual hour, she says, “Abhi baj rahe hain shaam ke char baje (It is 4:00 in the evening right now) and I'm going to office this time because today is Mango Festival and I do not want to miss it.”
(Also read: Bengaluru Google techie chooses 2-hour daily commute over ₹40,000 rent for 1 BHK: 'Dropped the plan of shifting')
After attending the event, she describes the experience and the arrangements made for employees.
“Abhi main Mango Festival attend karke aa rahi hoon (I am just coming back after attending the Mango Festival) and it was crazy! Wahaan pe alag alag mango ki variety ke alag alag counters the (There were different counters for different varieties of mangoes), they were cutting the mango for you. Take how many pieces you want, you can take the full mango as well. Poora ka poora mango le jao, khao, aur maze karo (Take the whole mango, eat it, and enjoy),” she says.
From mango ice cream to mango falooda
The festival did not only feature fresh mangoes. Employees could also try several desserts and snacks prepared using the fruit.
(Also read: Google techie fumes as 4 km Bengaluru office commute takes 45 minutes: ‘Hamare taxes jaa kahan rahe hain?’)
“It was so fun! Tum jo cheez soch sakte ho (Whatever thing you can think of), it was there. Mango ice cream, mango pastry, mango cake, mango toffee, mango falooda, mango... I don't know, but it was there!” Arora adds.
Watch the clip here:
Social media users react
The clip attracted several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom appeared impressed by the event. One person wrote, “Manifesting Google in 2026.” Another commented, “Mango festival craazzyyy.” A third user said, “This looks so exciting,” while another added, “Wow this is so awesome.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More