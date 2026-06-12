Bengaluru Google employee heads to office at 4 pm just to attend mango festival: ‘Did not want to miss it’

A Bengaluru woman working at Google recently offered a glimpse of a mango festival organised at her office, leaving social media users amused and impressed. She visited the workplace at 4 pm specifically to attend the event and later shared a video showing the wide variety of mango based treats available for employees. A Bengaluru woman headed to her Google office at 4 pm to enjoy a mango festival. (Instagram/unfilteredgazal)

(Also read: ‘His smile meant everything’: Bengaluru Google techie takes Nanaji to office campus. Viral video)

The video was posted on Instagram by Gazal Arora with the caption, “Mango festival at Google office.”

Employee heads to office for mango festival At the beginning of the clip, Arora can be seen travelling to her workplace in the evening. Explaining why she was heading to the office at an unusual hour, she says, “Abhi baj rahe hain shaam ke char baje (It is 4:00 in the evening right now) and I'm going to office this time because today is Mango Festival and I do not want to miss it.”

(Also read: Bengaluru Google techie chooses 2-hour daily commute over ₹40,000 rent for 1 BHK: 'Dropped the plan of shifting')

After attending the event, she describes the experience and the arrangements made for employees.

“Abhi main Mango Festival attend karke aa rahi hoon (I am just coming back after attending the Mango Festival) and it was crazy! Wahaan pe alag alag mango ki variety ke alag alag counters the (There were different counters for different varieties of mangoes), they were cutting the mango for you. Take how many pieces you want, you can take the full mango as well. Poora ka poora mango le jao, khao, aur maze karo (Take the whole mango, eat it, and enjoy),” she says.

From mango ice cream to mango falooda The festival did not only feature fresh mangoes. Employees could also try several desserts and snacks prepared using the fruit.

(Also read: Google techie fumes as 4 km Bengaluru office commute takes 45 minutes: ‘Hamare taxes jaa kahan rahe hain?’)

“It was so fun! Tum jo cheez soch sakte ho (Whatever thing you can think of), it was there. Mango ice cream, mango pastry, mango cake, mango toffee, mango falooda, mango... I don't know, but it was there!” Arora adds.

Watch the clip here: