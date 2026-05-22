Google techie fumes as 4 km Bengaluru office commute takes 45 minutes: ‘Hamare taxes jaa kahan rahe hain?’

A Bengaluru techie working at Google has sparked a discussion online after sharing his frustration over the city’s traffic situation. The man, identified as Venkatesh D, posted a video on Instagram in which he claimed that a short commute of about 4 kilometres to his office took him 45 minutes. A Google techie questioned Bengaluru’s traffic management after spending 45 minutes travelling 4 km. (Instagram/flick_23)

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In the video, Venkatesh said the journey usually takes him around 9 to 10 minutes, but the same route took much longer due to heavy traffic. His remarks resonated with several social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences of being stuck on Bengaluru roads despite living close to their workplaces.

“So, I live 4 kilometers, almost approximately 4 kilometers from my office and it took me 45 minutes to reach to office today. What takes me like 9 to 10 minutes to come to office took me 45 minutes. It's 10:00 am in the morning I left my home and I'm reaching here, it's 10:45. Yaar, hamare taxes jaa kahan rahe hain, bhai? There have been months where I've paid more taxes than I've gotten my salary, and it's not just me, I'm sure there are thousands and lakhs of other people who do this. But it is so frustrating and infuriates the hell out of me like what's going on,” he said in the clip.

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The video was shared with the caption, “Paying premium taxes just to experience a premium crawling speed.”

Watch the clip here: