Google techie fumes as 4 km Bengaluru office commute takes 45 minutes: ‘Hamare taxes jaa kahan rahe hain?’
A Google techie slammed Bengaluru traffic after a 4 km office commute reportedly took him 45 minutes.
A Bengaluru techie working at Google has sparked a discussion online after sharing his frustration over the city’s traffic situation. The man, identified as Venkatesh D, posted a video on Instagram in which he claimed that a short commute of about 4 kilometres to his office took him 45 minutes.
(Also read: Who is Anu Sharma? Internet curious about Indian techie who left Google to join Palantir)
In the video, Venkatesh said the journey usually takes him around 9 to 10 minutes, but the same route took much longer due to heavy traffic. His remarks resonated with several social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences of being stuck on Bengaluru roads despite living close to their workplaces.
“So, I live 4 kilometers, almost approximately 4 kilometers from my office and it took me 45 minutes to reach to office today. What takes me like 9 to 10 minutes to come to office took me 45 minutes. It's 10:00 am in the morning I left my home and I'm reaching here, it's 10:45. Yaar, hamare taxes jaa kahan rahe hain, bhai? There have been months where I've paid more taxes than I've gotten my salary, and it's not just me, I'm sure there are thousands and lakhs of other people who do this. But it is so frustrating and infuriates the hell out of me like what's going on,” he said in the clip.
(Also read: ‘His smile meant everything’: Bengaluru Google techie takes Nanaji to office campus. Viral video)
The video was shared with the caption, “Paying premium taxes just to experience a premium crawling speed.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to Bengaluru traffic rant
The clip soon drew reactions from users who agreed with the techie’s concerns. One user wrote, “This is the everyday reality of Bengaluru traffic.” Another said, “Four kilometres in 45 minutes is not commuting, it is punishment.” A third commented, “The frustration is real because people pay so much tax and still get poor infrastructure.”
Several others also joined the conversation. “Bengaluru needs serious traffic planning, not just flyovers everywhere,” one user wrote. Another added, “This is why people are asking for work from home again.” One comment read, “Every office goer in Bengaluru has felt this pain at least once.” Another user said, “The roads cannot handle the number of vehicles anymore.”
(Also read: 'Super-commuter' Google techie spends ₹2.8 lakh/month flying from Seattle to California every week)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More