Who is Anu Sharma? Internet curious about Indian techie who left Google to join Palantir

In the middle of the 2026 Assembly Elections counting frenzy, an unexpected name which is unrelated to politics has emerged on social media, especially X. It's Anu Sharma. The Indian software engineer and former Google employee became a trending topic after a post detailing her career journey went viral. Her professional trajectory has sparked widespread curiosity, with social media users eager to learn how she successfully transitioned to Palantir. Anu Sharma, a former Google techie who joined Palantir. (LinkedIn/Anu Sharma)

Who is Anu Sharma? According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as an intern at Twitter (now X) in Bengaluru for nearly 4 months in 2022. Next year, she secured a 4-month internship at Google in Hyderabad. She also interned at the software company Intuit.

Sharma started her full-time job at Google as a software engineer in 2024. For the next 1 year and 7 months, she worked at the tech giant. Earlier this year, she quit her job and joined Palantir.

The experience section on her LinkedIn profile is filled with other experiences she has accumulated along the way, including being a freelance technical blogger and participating in #DevelopHER 2021, organised by Twitter (now X).

She completed her B.Tech at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

How did social media react? An individual posted, “Inspiration to all developers, btw. Not just women. This career progression is phenomenal.” Another added, “This is absolutely amazing.”

A third commented, “I have seen her somewhere, but I don't remember. Maybe some YouTube video or something.” A fourth wrote, “That is an awesome career trajectory.”

Anu Sharma reacts to social media buzz: The techie noticed the tweets about her and reacted to the buzz. Sharing one of the X posts in her Instagram Stories, she added a folded-hands emoticon.

The engineer regularly shares a variety of content on both Instagram and LinkedIn. In her posts, she discusses AI, how it is changing the field of software engineering, and her work. At the time of writing this report, she had over 2.3 lakh followers on Instagram.