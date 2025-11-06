Indian living in Dubai celebrates Zohran Mamdani’s win, says ‘That’s my mayor’

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani scripted history as he emerged victorious in the New York City mayoral election. An Indian living in Dubai has reacted to the news, sharing her feelings after learning that the Indian-origin US politician defeated former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Democrat Zohran Mamdani won New York City's mayoral election. (Bloomberg)

“When people get tired of millionaires choosing millionaires, change finally happens. @zohrankmamdani ’s victory isn’t just political, it’s personal,” Instagram user Aliya Wani wrote.

“It’s proof that ordinary people can lead extraordinary change. The people have spoken, and this time, they chose someone who actually understands them. The era of the same old powerful millionaires? It’s fading. The people woke up — and chose one of their own,” she added.

She shared a video with her post, which opens with a text that reads, “That’s my mayor. Indian living in Dubai.”

Social media reacts:

An individual posted, “You live in Dubai, relax, it's an autocratic system.” Another joked, “You just woke up? You were sleeping in your car?” Wani responded, “Yes.” A third posted, “But, you live in Dubai.” A fourth wrote, “Congratulations Zoran Mamdani.”

“Friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few. New York, tonight you have delivered,” Mamdani said in his winning speech.

“We won because New Yorkers allowed themselves to hope that the impossible could be made possible, and we won because we insisted that no longer would politics be something that is done to us. Now, it is something that we do,” he continued.