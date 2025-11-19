Sonam Kapoor turns heads in 2 soft pastel outfits as she shares new ‘shaadi ready’ photos from Dubai

Sonam Kapoor brought out her full pastel mood for a Dubai wedding this week and dropped fresh photos that feel straight out of a mood board. She summed it up neatly in her caption: “Shaadi ready… two days and two looks I loved!” Sonam Kapoor flaunts mint-blue saree by Anamika Khanna.(Instagram/sonamkapoor)

The first look brings out sophistication and old-school charm. She wore a Tarun Tahiliani × de Gournay embroidered set styled by Rhea Kapoor and Manish Melwani - a soft, muted blush outfit with delicate floral detailing across the kurta and matching dupatta.

She also wore pearl earrings, pearl garland and a heavy choker with it. She kept her makeup minimal: softly defined eyes, pink-tinted lips and radiant, glowy skin. Her hairstylist Komal kept her hair pulled back into a low, neat bun with a middle part, letting the jewellery carry the drama.

A vintage pearl bag from Meera Mahadevia completed her look. Fizzy Goblet juttis finish the look without competing with the embroidery.

For both her looks, Sonam wore stacked bangles and a minimal watch to go.

Anand joins her for a frame, keeping it classic

In one frame, she stands next to husband Anand Ahuja, who stays in his lane with a black bandh gala and a matching black satin shirt. He paired it with white slim trousers.

A mint-blue saree for Day 2

Her second outfit moves in a completely different direction: a mint-blue saree by Anamika Khanna, paired with lace borders and a delicately embroidered cape-style blouse. The colour sits beautifully on her. Her organza saree paired perfectly with her muted makeup with a pop of deep red lipstick.

