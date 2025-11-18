Top jewellery trends for wedding season 2025: From statement chokers, layered necklaces to colourful gemstones

​With the wedding season coming, every bride is thinking about how to make herself look the best, glowing, classy, and surely memorable. And what can be more perfect than a bride’s jewellery? From classic gold to trendy minimalist, this year’s fashion is an excellent mix of the old and the new. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bindu Sharma, Founder and Creative Director of Mavitrra, shares top jewellery trends that you should not miss this wedding season. (Also read: Dermatologist shares which popular skincare trends on social media are worth the hype? From slugging to ice facials ) Vintage and minimalist styles dominate bridal jewellery trends for 2025 weddings. (Instagram)

1. Polki and kundan – A royal comeback

​Polki and Kundan jewellery remain the most chosen for brides who desire to emanate aristocratic grace. These vintage-style pieces with the setting of uncut diamonds on gold are the heritage of Rajasthan, and thus, they result in a luxurious and antique appearance. One can see brides putting on heavy Polki chokers complemented with layered necklaces and jhumkas, thus creating a regal ensemble. What is fantastic about Polki is its raw glimmer that happens to be different for each piece, hence the era-less ones.

​2. Statement chokers

​Statement chokers are the biggest comeback this season. They do the job of making the neckline, which then gets instantly visible and thus saves the work of those brides who have a strong Polki choker or even a sleek diamond one and want to highlight the area and add grace to the bridal look. The effect obtained is a dramatic yet balanced one, resulting from the combination of chokers with long, layered necklaces used by many brides. Furthermore, the choker can be made an ideal colour burst by the addition of such stones as emeralds and rubies.

​3. Modern minimalism

​Not every bride desires developments in the wear of jewellery, and in this context, the minimalistic trend is the winner. Among the modern brides who lean towards the show of grandeur, rather than extravagance, the choice of delicate diamond chains, thin bangles, and subtle earrings has become widely accepted. Minimal jewellery is a good fit for the pre-wedding events, such as mehendi, haldi, and cocktail parties, and thus, it provides a look that is both stylish and seemingly effortless.

​4. Temple jewellery – A touch of tradition

​Temple jewellery has especially become a popular choice for South Indian brides. Adored for its complex and precise designs inspired by divine gods and goddesses, this jewellery contributes outstanding beauty to the bridal attire. Made from gold and sometimes embellished with the likes of rubies and emeralds, temple jewellery, along with silk sarees and traditional bridal dress, makes a perfect combination. What better way to show off your cultural heritage at the wedding than with temple jewellery?

​5. Layered necklaces

​Layering is a style that will always be fashionable. Brides now are willing to wear multi-layered necklaces mixing different lengths, textures, and/designs. The grandeur yet harmony created by the combination of diamonds and pearls or gold and Polki layers is what draws attention to this style. What is more, this style opens the door to the individuality of the brides, thus allowing them to convey their unique personality without losing the traditional look.

6. Colourful gemstones

​The time when only gold and diamonds would get all the attention is over. This season, colourful gemstones such as emeralds, sapphires, and rubies are the ones giving bridal jewellery a fresh and lively look. Brides are wearing gemstone jewellery that is in line with the colour of their outfit, thus giving the traditional designs a trendy twist. Apart from their beautiful appearance, these stones are also positive energy and prosperity emitters.

​7. Vintage-inspired pieces

​One of the main reasons that vintage jewellery is getting more and more popular is surely the trend of the family heirloom-inspired designs, which brides prefer. There are now antique gold pieces, diamond sets in Victorian style, and pearl classic necklaces that have either been handed down to different generations or have been newly made with a nostalgic touch. Such pieces have sentimental value and contribute timeless charm to a bridal look.

​8. Maang tikkas and matha pattis

​Headpieces are turning into a must-have bridal look element. Maang tikkas and matha pattis, whether made in a simple or intricate style, help the face to be beautifully framed and give a traditional feel. To get a new version of this timeless accessory, brides work on the asymmetrical designs, the layered chains, and even the pearl-detailed tikkas.

​9. Statement earrings

​Another bold earrings trend that has caught attention this season is the loud earrings style. Thus, oversized chandbalis, jhumkas, and danglers with intricate detailing are being preferred over heavy neckpieces for lighter functions. Some brides even make a decision not to wear necklaces at all and instead, let their statement earrings be in the limelight.