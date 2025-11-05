Dermatologist shares which popular skincare trends on social media are worth the hype? From slugging to ice facials

From slugging your face with Vaseline to rubbing garlic on pimples (yes, that’s actually a thing), social media’s skincare trends can be equal parts genius and questionable. While YouTube and Instagram might make it seem like your kitchen is the new Sephora, dermatologist Dr Aparajita Lamba, Founder of Iksana Wellness, explains in an interview with HT Lifestyle which viral skincare hacks are truly worth the hype and which ones are better left in your reels. (Also read: Dermatologist calls sunscreen a ‘lifelong investment,’ shares how to choose and apply it correctly for healthy skin ) Dr Lamba debunks viral skincare hacks: What works and what doesn't.(Google Gemini)

1. Skin slugging

You’ve seen it: people slathering their faces with Vaseline before bed for that glazed doughnut glow. According to Dr Lamba, slugging can be great for dry or compromised skin barriers, especially in winter. It locks in moisture and helps repair the skin overnight, she says. But if you have oily or acne-prone skin, that occlusive layer can trap sebum and bacteria, leading to breakouts.

2. DIY lemon juice masks

Lemon juice might make your water taste better, but on your face? Not so much. Lemon has a very low pH and can cause chemical burns, irritation, and sensitivity. While the trend promises instant brightness, what you’ll likely get is redness and peeling. Skip the citrus and stick to dermatologist-tested vitamin C serums instead.

3. Icing the face

Ice facials are trending hard, with influencers dunking their faces in bowls of ice water. It’s a quick fix to reduce puffiness and boost circulation, but don’t overdo it. Too much icing can irritate the skin or worsen conditions like rosacea. Think of it as your morning espresso shot for the face, a little goes a long way.

4. Toothpaste on pimples

It’s been around since the early YouTube era, but this one needs to retire. Toothpaste contains ingredients meant for teeth, not skin – it can cause burns, dryness, and even dark spots. Instead, opt for a gentle benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid spot treatment.

5. Sunscreen contouring

This one’s as risky as it sounds. The idea? Apply sunscreen only to certain parts of your face to “naturally contour” with tan lines. UV damage is not a makeup technique. Always apply sunscreen evenly, your skin (and future self) will thank you.

6. Retinol sandwiching

One of the better trends involves layering moisturiser and retinol to minimise irritation. It’s a smart way for beginners to ease into retinol. Just don’t mix it with acids or exfoliants in the same routine.

Social media might make skincare look like a game of experiments, but as Dr Lamba puts it, “Your skin isn’t a lab. Trends are fun, but science always wins.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.