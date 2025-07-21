10 best oil-free moisturisers that won’t clog your pores this monsoon; Ideal for acne-prone skin

People with oily skin often face a range of skin concerns. From acnes, frequent breakouts, to clogged pores, blackheads, and pimples popping sporadically. And especially with monsoon season, when the humidity level just soars, your skin tends to become all the more greasy and sticky. Skin Alert! Time to switch to an oil-free moisturiser. 10 best oil-free moisturisers(AI-Generated)

Oil-free moisturisers are lightweight, non-greasy skincare product. Unlike the traditional creams, they rely on water-based humectants and soothing ingredients to deliver moisture while keeping the skin feeling fresh and matte. The best part is that these oil-free moisturisers helps in maintaining the skin’s natural moisture barrier without contributing to excess sebum or breakouts and gets absorbed quickly.

So, for all you ladies who are struggling with frequent pimples and breakouts, switch to an oil-free moisturiser right away. To help you save your time in finding the best ones, we have curated a rundown of top 10 oil-free moisturisers for you.

10 best oil-free moisturisers for you:

If your moisturisers have been feeling heavy on your skin this monsoon, time to swap them with the Aqualogica Illuminate hydra gel moisturiser. As the season raises humidity levels, you actually need a moisturiser that does not feel heavy on your skin, and this moisturiser perfectly fits the spot. It combines the goodness of wild berries and alpha arbutin to hydrate and brighten skin, giving you a glowing and supple look. This oil-free moisturiser penetrates deep into your skin, locking in moisture, without even feeling heavy. The Alpha arbutin in this moisturiser helps reduce dark spots and gives even skin tone, while wild berries add antioxidants to fight free radicals. This gel moisturiser is ideal for oily to combination skin, and keeps skin fresh and radiant throughout the day.

Reasons to buy Brightens dull skin Lightweight texture. Oil-free hydration Reasons to avoid May not suit very dry skin Fragrance can bother sensitive noses Click Here to Buy

Customer Feedback: Customers love its glow-boosting and oil-free finish, but some wish it were more hydrating for dry skin types.

Mamaearth oil-free moisturiser is enriched with rice water and niacinamide that hydrates your skin while maintaining a matte look. This formula helps strengthen the skin barrier, reduces excess oil, and minimises the appearance of pores. In fact, its fast-absorbing and non-greasy texture makes it a good choice for oily and acne-prone skin. This moisturiser is gentle on your skin and is dermatologically tested and works well for daily use.

Reasons to buy Matte finish Good for oily or combination skin Non-comedogenic Reasons to avoid May feel less moisturizing in winter or on dry skin Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer for Oily Skin | With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin | 24-Hour Hydration | Brightens Skin Tone | 80g

Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate this moisturiser for controlling oil and giving a smooth feel; some users felt it wasn’t hydrating enough for dry skin areas.

The Derma Co. 5% clinically-backed moisturiser contains 5% niacinamide and ceramides. The combination of this formulation strengthens and repairs the skin barrier, regulates sebum production, and reduces redness. Niacinamide improves texture and minimises pores, while ceramides protect against moisture loss. This lightweight moisturiser works great on oily skin and does not feel heavy. Moreover, its mattifying formula absorbs quickly without clogging pores, making it ideal for acne-prone, sensitive, and oily skin.

Reasons to buy Strengthens barrier Fragrance-free Reduces oiliness Reasons to avoid Can feel too mattifying or dry for normal to dry skin Click Here to Buy The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer|For Oily to Acne Prone Skin|5% Niacinamide, 2% Ceramide|24 hrs. Moisturization|Panthenol, Allantoin & Zinc PCA|Oil-free Moisturizer|100 g

Customer Feedback: Highly praised for improving skin texture and reducing acne but a few mention dryness with regular use.

Packed with ceramides, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid, this oil-free moisturiser hydrates, brightens, and strengthens skin simultaneously. The ceramides in this moisturiser restore the barrier, vitamin C reduces pigmentation, and hyaluronic acid plumps the skin. Its lightweight, gel-cream texture suits sensitive and acne-prone skin types.

Reasons to buy Non-sticky Barrier repair, Brightens skin Reasons to avoid Vitamin C may irritate very sensitive skin Fragrance may bother some Click Here to Buy Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Moisturizing Cream |For Dry to Very Dry Skin | Brightens & Strengthens Skin Barrier | 48hr Deep Hydration | Non Sticky | Biomimetic Ingredients | For Men & Women |100g

Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate the glow and comfort, though a few complain of slight irritation or breakouts.

Another one from Aqualogica, this gel-based moisturiser is a great pick for all your monsoon skin concerns. Vitamin C and papaya, both works together to improve your skin’s texture and improves radiance, giving you a glowing skin. Being lightweight, this moisturiser absorbs real quick and does not feel sticky on your skin, making it perfect for the humid monsoon season. Its gentle, non-greasy texture calms slight irritation and helps reduce the appearance of breakouts while brightening dull skin.

Reasons to buy Brightens skin tone Fades dark spots Perfect for humid weather Reasons to avoid Not nourishing enough for extremely dry skin Click Here to Buy Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Vitamin C & Papaya | 24-Hour Intense Hydration | Weightless Water-Like Gel Texture | Non Sticky & Quick Absorbing for Glowing Skin | 200 g

Customer Feedback: Loved for its refreshing, non-greasy feel and glow-boosting effect; some wished it lasted longer on dry patches.

This no-fuss moisturiser targets dehydrated skin with multi-level hydration using hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and amino acids. It deeply moisturises your skin without clogging pores, leaving your skin soft and plump. Designed for sensitive and dry skin, this moisturiser is fragrance-free and soothing, making it a solid choice for repairing dry and flaky skin.

Reasons to buy Deep hydration Simple and clean formulation Suitable for sensitive skin Reasons to avoid May feel heavy on oily skin Lacks brightening actives Click Here to Buy Minimalist Dehydrated Skin Moisturizer with 10% Vitamin B5 for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | Oil-Free Hydration & Lightweight Gel Formula for Damaged Barrier Repair | Fast-Absorbing & Non-Sticky Lightweight Winter Cream For Women & Men | Fragrance-Free | 50 grams

Customer Feedback: Customers enjoy its intense hydration and simplicity, though some find it too rich for oily areas.

Plum 2% niacinamide is a super-light gel cream that blends niacinamide and rice water to hydrate, brighten, and refine skin texture. It controls excess oil while calming irritation and improving skin barrier health. This moisturiser has a weightless texture, that absorbs instantly and works beautifully under makeup or sunscreen.

Reasons to buy Improves skin clarity Affordable Lightweight Reasons to avoid May not provide enough moisture for dry skin types Click Here to Buy Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream Moisturizer for Face

Customer Feedback: Customers loved it for its oil control and smooth finish, though some feel it’s not hydrating enough during winters.

A dermatologist-recommended classic, Neutrogena oil-free moisturiser delivers hydration without clogging pores. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly and keeps skin soft and supple. This moisturiser is ideal for oily and combination skin, maintains moisture balance, and is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Reasons to buy Trusted brand Non-comedogenic Reasons to avoid Too light for very dry skin May feel little pricey Click Here to Buy Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture For Oily Skin, Spf 15 115Ml,1Count

Customer Feedback: Widely praised for its simplicity and compatibility with acne-prone skin, though some desire more advanced benefits.

The Sereko Oil Clear Face moisturiser is designed specifically for oily and acne-prone skin. This moisturiser controls excess oil and shine while hydrating skin just enough. With a lightweight, fast-absorbing texture, it leaves skin fresh and matte. Being non-comedogenic and gentle, this moisturiser is suitable for everyday use, especially in humid conditions.

Reasons to buy Excellent oil control Budget-friendly Non-sticky Reasons to avoid Might feel inadequate for combination or dry skin areas. Click Here to Buy Sereko Oil Clear Face Moisturizer with NMF for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | Controls Oil, Dehydrated Skin, Soothes Redness & Improves Texture | Lightweight, Non-Greasy Formula | Acne Cream 50ml

Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate it for mattifying oily skin; however, some users wish it lasted longer and was more nourishing.

Infused with 5% niacinamide and green tea extract, the mCaffeine glow boost oil-free moisturizer hydrates, soothes, and enhances natural glow. Its antioxidant-rich formula controls excess oil, reduces inflammation, and refines skin texture. The refreshing, lightweight gel absorbs quickly without leaving any residue, making it ideal for daily use.

Reasons to buy Calms skin Refreshing texture Provides glow Reasons to avoid Fragrance may irritate sensitive skin Not enough for very dry skin Click Here to Buy mCaffeine Glow Boost 5% Niacinamide & Green Tea Oil Free Moisturizer | Brightens & Even-Tones | 72Hrs Moisturization | Reduces Acne Marks & Blemishes | Lightweight Moisturizer For All Skin Types -50ml

Customer Feedback: Customers love its cooling, soothing effect and glow, but mention it may not work well in winter.

Benefits of Using an Oil-Free Moisturiser

Lightweight Hydration

Oil-free moisturisers provide adequate hydration without feeling greasy or heavy on the skin, making them ideal for everyday use.

Prevents Clogged Pores

Since they’re free from oils, these moisturisers reduce the risk of clogged pores, blackheads, and breakouts — perfect for acne-prone or oily skin types

Balances Skin’s Natural Oil Production

Helps maintain your skin’s natural moisture balance without overloading it, which can help control excess oil production.

Non-Comedogenic

Designed to be non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturisers won’t contribute to pimples or blemishes.

Ideal for Hot and Humid Climates

Their lightweight and fast-absorbing formula makes them especially suitable for warm weather when skin tends to feel sticky.

Works Well Under Makeup

Oil-free moisturisers create a smooth, matte base that helps makeup last longer without sliding off.

FAQ for an Oil-Free Moisturiser Who should use an oil-free moisturiser? Oil-free moisturisers are great for people with oily, combination, or acne-prone skin. However, they can also work for normal skin types looking for lightweight hydration.

Will it still hydrate my skin effectively without oils? Yes. These moisturisers are formulated with water-binding ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to keep your skin soft and hydrated.

Can dry skin types use an oil-free moisturiser? While they provide hydration, dry skin types may benefit more from cream-based moisturisers with added oils for deeper nourishment.

Will it make my skin feel dry or tight? No. A good oil-free moisturiser hydrates and soothes the skin without leaving it feeling dry or stretched.

Is an oil-free moisturiser suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, many oil-free formulas are gentle and fragrance-free, making them suitable for sensitive skin as well, just check the label for irritants.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.