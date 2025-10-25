Dermatologist calls sunscreen a ‘lifelong investment,’ shares how to choose and apply it correctly for healthy skin

Whether it’s a sunny day at the beach or a cloudy afternoon, your skin is always under attack from harmful UV rays. While most of us focus on moisturisers and serums, we often forget the one product that truly protects and preserves our skin, sunscreen. Dr Kiran Sethi emphasises the importance of sunscreen, noting that SPF indicates UVB protection, not UVA.(Shutterstock)

It's not just for vacations or summers; it's a daily essential that keeps your skin healthy, youthful, and safe in the long run.

Dr Kiran Sethi, dermatologist, aesthetic and wellness physician based in New Delhi, shares in her October 22 Instagram post why sunscreen is a lifelong investment and what everyone should know before stepping out.

Why is sunscreen a lifelong investment

“The sun exposure you had as a teenager can affect you later in life, causing an increased risk of skin cancer, ageing, wrinkles, and sun spots,” says Dr Sethi.

She explains that while some chemical sunscreens can be absorbed into the bloodstream, many modern European and Korean agents are considered safe and effective.

How to choose and apply the right sunscreen

“Many popular Korean sunscreens are chemical sunscreens,” she notes, adding that not all chemical filters are harmful. “SPF 50 blocks about 98% of UVB rays, compared to 97% with SPF 30, so higher SPF isn’t always dramatically better.”

Dr Sethi also points out a common misconception about SPF: “SPF only indicates UVB protection, not UVA protection. To guard against pigmentation and ageing caused by UVA rays, always look for a PA rating on your sunscreen.”

And finally, her golden rule, “Always wear sunscreen, especially if the UV index is 3 or higher, even on cloudy or rainy days. Apply two generous full fingers’ worth for your face; a drop or two won’t cut it.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.