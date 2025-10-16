Search
AIIMS-trained dermatologist shares simple ‘vegetarian protein guide’ for strong, healthy hair: Moong dal chilla to oats

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 02:53 pm IST

Struggling with hair fall or dullness on a vegetarian diet? Dermatologist Dr Arika Bansal breaks down essential protein sources to nourish your hair.

We all dream of strong, luscious hair, but sometimes hair fall or dullness comes down to our diet. If you’re vegetarian, getting the right protein is essential. Dr Arika Bansal, dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon trained at AIIMS Delhi, shares in the September 17 interview with Humans of Bombay a simple vegetarian protein guide to keep your hair strong, thick, and nourished. (Also read: Health coach shares 5 simple daily habits that help him look and feel 20 years younger: ‘This isn’t about creams or…’ )

Dr Bansal shares essential vegetarian foods for protein and strong hair.(Freepik)
Which vegetarian foods are high in protein

Dr Arika offers her guidance to the question: “I’m a vegetarian, so where do I get all the protein I need in my life? Do I need to take supplements to meet my protein requirements?”

“That’s why today I’m going to talk about protein sources for vegetarians. Today, you’ll learn about the different vegetarian foods that are high in protein. Many vegetarian foods are rich in carbohydrates, so it’s important to know which ones also provide good protein,” she explains.

How vegetarians can meet their daily protein needs

“For example, foods like moong dal chilla, oats, and other vegetarian options can be great sources of protein. If you include these in your diet regularly, they can help you meet your protein needs and support overall health,” Dr Bansal adds.

According to Dr Bansal, getting enough protein is not only essential for overall wellness but also plays a crucial role in maintaining strong, healthy hair. By incorporating these vegetarian protein sources into your daily meals, you can ensure your body gets the nutrients it needs without relying on supplements.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

