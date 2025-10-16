Hema Malini's secret to a fit body at 77: Pure vegetarian diet, south Indian food like rasam, idli and regular fasting

Hema Malini's impressive fitness routine includes yoga, dancing, meditation, a balanced diet, and regular fasting. The actor and politician turned 77 on October 16. In a February 2008 interview with The Telegraph, Hema shared her daily routine and dietary habits – having idlis and avoiding fried vadas – that have contributed to her overall wellness, over the years. Also read | Esha Deol reveals Hema Malini's beauty secrets for glowing skin Happy birthday, Hema Malini! By incorporating habits like fasting into her daily life, the actor and BJP leader maintains her physical and mental fitness, even at 77. (File Photo: AFP)

‘I fast on Mondays and on Fridays’

Asked about her morning routine and daily meals, Hema Malini said, “The first thing I have in the morning is a cup of tea. I have only two cups of tea a day. The milk for my tea is boiled beforehand with kesar (saffron). Along with my tea, I have crisp Marie biscuits. Later, I have idlis for breakfast. I avoid fried stuff like vadas. On Sundays, I eat paneer paratha with plain curd. I fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva and on Fridays for the divine mother, Durga or Lakshmi. When I am fasting, I have two small pieces of unsalted paneer, bananas and a glass of orange juice.”

Hema Malini's diet is rich in seasonal fruits, vegetables, and whole foods, which helps her maintain her physical and mental well-being. (Made using Gemini AI)

‘We don’t eat non-vegetarian food’

Hema – who is married to veteran actor Dharmendra, with whom she has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol – also said she loved south Indian and Gujarati food, especially kadis and rasam; she further revealed that she avoids eating chapatis with rice and vice-versa.

“When I am shooting, I carry my own lunch from home. We have a cook who makes food according to his style, but we like south Indian food, so thoda-bahut rasam bana leta hai (we eat some rasam, a spicy south Indian soup-like dish). When I am fasting, I have a bowl of fruit salad and some boiled vegetables without salt. I fast only till 6.30 in the evening. I am very fond of eating kadis, both south Indian and Gujarati. My brother’s wife is a Gujarati. She makes first-class Gujarati khana. I am particular about not eating chapattis, when I eat rice and vice-versa. My diet is pure vegetarian. I hail from an orthodox Iyenger family; so we don’t eat non-vegetarian food,” Hema said.

