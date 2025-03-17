Menu Explore
Esha Deol reveals Hema Malini's beauty secrets for glowing skin at 76; shares Indian hacks passed on to her by her mom

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Mar 17, 2025 09:35 AM IST

Esha Deol shared a great combination for a natural de-tanning mixture she picked up from Hema Malini. Here's a simple recipe.

Several celebrities swear by natural skincare routines – we are looking at you, Sharmila Tagore. Esha Deol is one of them. In a March 16 snippet from an interview with Mamaraazzi, Esha was asked to share natural and homemade beauty lessons she's learnt from her mother, veteran actor and politician Hema Malini. Her family's beauty hacks prove that skincare routines with simple ingredients can be effective and beneficial for achieving healthy, glowing skin. Also read | Mira Rajput's mother reveals beauty secrets for 'glowing' skin at 64

Esha Deol has shared some beauty lessons taught by her mother, Hema Malini, (Instagram/ Esha Deol)
Esha Deol has shared some beauty lessons taught by her mother, Hema Malini, (Instagram/ Esha Deol)

Esha's secret to removing tan

Esha said in Hindi, “During childhood, we used to put homemade chana paste a lot on our skin. I am not sure why, but our mother would always apply that on us. The other thing I used to see my mother do was apply glycerine and lemon on her hands and feet after coming home from shoots. So I asked her what this was for and she told me it removes the tan because the lights on set are harsh and cause tanning. So, this is something I follow even today as glycerine and lemon help remove tan.”

Benefits of glycerine-lemon tan removal mixture

In a small bowl, combine the glycerine and lemon juice, stir well to create a smooth mixture, and store in a bottle like Esha and Hema. As per a 2023 Healthline.com article, glycerin, also known as glycerol, is a natural compound derived from vegetable oils or animal fats. It’s a clear, colourless, odourless, and syrupy liquid with a sweet taste. Glycerin is a humectant, a type of moisturising agent that pulls water into the outer layer of your skin from deeper levels of your skin and the air.

While glycerine helps lock in moisture, soften skin, and reduce the appearance of dark spots, lemon juice's natural astringent and antiseptic properties help to brighten and even out skin tone, as per a 2023 Healthline.com article.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

