Health coach shares 5 simple daily habits that help him look and feel 20 years younger: ‘This isn’t about creams or…’

Ageing gracefully isn’t just about skincare or fancy supplements; it’s about daily habits that nourish your body and mind. From movement and meditation to mindful routines, these small practices can make a big difference. In his September 29 Instagram post, Idan Krishner, a certified health coach, shares 5 habits he follows to feel and look 20 years younger. (Also read: Fitness coach who lost 44 kgs says ‘being obese is not just a body problem’; shares lessons from his weight loss journey ) Health coach Idan Krishner shares daily habits for looking and feeling 20 years younger. (Freepik)

“I’m 40, and here are 5 things I do to look younger and feel like I did at 20. This isn’t about creams, injections, or supplements, these are simple daily habits anyone can start,” says Idan.

1. Yoga

“I do 10–20 minutes of yoga every day. I’ve been practising yoga for 15 years. It helps stretch my body, improve flexibility, and keeps me feeling strong and light,” Krishner shares.

2. Body treatments

“I get body treatments 2–3 times a year. These help reduce fat, improve circulation, boost metabolism, and maintain a toned, healthy appearance,” he explains.

3. Meditation

“I meditate for 10 minutes every day. Meditation helps reduce stress, balance hormones, and makes you feel more positive, calm, and energised,” Krishner adds.

4. Daily walking/exercise

“I walk or exercise for about 30 minutes each day. This helps reduce stress, improve metabolism, and keeps your body feeling youthful, not just looking it,” he says.

5. Consistent routine

“Keeping a consistent daily routine with yoga, meditation, and movement helps me feel more centred, healthy, and youthful overall,” Krishner concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.