Fitness coach who lost 44 kgs says ‘being obese is not just a body problem’; shares lessons from his weight loss journey

Losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can feel like an uphill battle, filled with misinformation, failed attempts, and moments of frustration. For many, the journey is as much about learning what works as it is about discipline. Yash Vardhan Swami notes that while external support can help in weight loss, true understanding comes from shared experiences.(Instagram/@trainedbyyvs)

Fitness trainer Yash Vardhan Swami, who lost 44 kg over 13 years ago, recently opened up about the lessons he learned and the things he wishes he had known at the start of his transformative journey. Sharing his insights on Instagram, Yash emphasised the mental and emotional aspects of weight loss beyond just the physical challenge. (Also read: Fitness coach says 'lose weight without running'; shares 4 simple strategies for people over 40 to drop kilos )

How the fitness coach lost 44 kgs

“13 years ago, I lost 44 kgs, and there are a few things I wish I knew back then,” Yash wrote. “Being obese is not just a body problem; it is a life problem. If you are obese, all areas of your life get disrupted: your health, your wealth, and your relationships. Your first impression often decides how others perceive you, and that is inbuilt in our human psychology. So, how you look matters if you care about your first impression.”

He stressed that the most significant challenge in any weight loss journey is mental. “The biggest battle you have to win is in your mind. Everyone knows how to lose fat. Fat loss is simple: Eat less, move more, and do that consistently. But we are not able to control our mind and psychology, which is why we often cannot sustain a plan long enough,” he explained.

Importance of external support

Yash also highlighted the limitations of external support. “People around you can support you, but they cannot completely understand you unless they have gone through the same journey themselves. So do not expect others to totally understand you,” he added.

Finally, he shared a cautionary perspective on the gradual impact of obesity. “Obesity does not ruin your life overnight. It steals it, one small piece at a time in the form of daily confidence, daily self-esteem, and how we look at ourselves on a daily basis,” Yash concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.