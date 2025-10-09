Weight loss coach shares 5 carbs for easy fat loss, saying, ‘Carbs are not the enemy…’

Carbs often take up a fair share of the blame for weight gain. Carbs, despite being an essential macronutrient, are usually villainised to the point of being completely eliminated from the diet. But the reality is much more nuanced, and you don't need to impose a blanket ban on carbs. You can lose weight with carbs too! Find out how. (Representative Image: Pexel)

Melissa, a weight loss coach, shared in a September 9 post, debunking the misconception of carbs being the enemy. She explained, “Carbs are not the enemy. I have a client who’s 75 lbs down and eats carbs daily because she’s in a calorie deficit.”

She drew attention to complex carbs' ability to keep you full for a long time, reducing the chances of derailing calorie-deficit plans by giving in to hunger pangs.

Melissa shared these 6 carbs which help you with weight loss:

1. Oats

Eat overnight oats for breakfast!(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

First up is oats. The weight loss coach highlighted it's a good source of soluble fibre, which in turn slows digestion and keeps you full for longer. This also helps to lower hunger pangs, control appetite and reduce snacking urges.

Melissa too, has this carb in her diet. She added, “I make overnight oats or add protein powder to my quick oatmeal in the morning!”

2. Whole-grain bread

Whole grain breads are healthy!(Picture credit: Freepik)

Bread is a common source of carbs, but which one you have makes a big difference. Melissa recommended whole-grain bread as it is high in fibre and contains vitamins, iron, magnesium and antioxidants. Often, other types of breads may not have these nutrients. The weight loss coach shared that she often included whole-grain bread in her diet, either as toast with eggs or in her lunch sandwich

3. Non-starchy vegetables

Broccoli is a non-starchy veggie.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Veggies may not often pop up in mind when you think of calories, but vegetables also contain carbs. According to Melissa, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, kale, zucchini, bell peppers, and asparagus are some of the options which are low in calories but high in fibre and water. She added, “They fill you up! Also, helps regulate blood sugar and reduce cravings.” For the weight loss coach, half of the plate is occupied by non-starchy veggies.

4. Fruit

Eat fruit with yoghurt!(Picture credit: Pexels)

Fruits also contain carbs. Melissa revealed that they are naturally sweet, rich in fibre and contain antioxidants. She eats fruit as a snack or with nut butter or Greek yoghurt.

5. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potato contains fibre. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

The sweeter counterpart of potatoes is on this list, as Melissa highlighted its high fibre content, which keeps hunger at bay. She called it versatile, as it can easily fit in for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

6. Brown, basmati or jasmine rice

Brown rice is a healthier alternative.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Instead of cutting out rice completely, the weight loss coach recommended healthier alternatives like brown, basmati, or jasmine rice, as they are gluten-free and provide a steady source of glucose. For meal planning, she shared that she often mixes rice with cauliflower to create a satisfying, filling meal.

