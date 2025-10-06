Nutritionist suggests 1 way to maximise benefits of carbs in your diet; aid digestion, promote weight loss

Carbs are often villainised when it comes to healthy eating, or for people who want to lose weight and manage their blood sugar levels. But the truth is, carbs in your diet aren't bad; in fact, some may be healthier than others. Consuming carbs after overnight refrigeration is healthier because it allows resistant starch to form, which is beneficial for our health.(Freepik)

A no-carb diet may boost weight loss, improve heart health, and enhance blood sugar control, but it may also reduce energy levels and increase the risk of nutrient deficiencies. Moreover, you can even make carbs work best for your health by just switching one thing when you consume them: refrigeration.

How to make carbs work for you?

In a September 29 Instagram post, Khushi Chhabra, MSc clinical nutritionist, highlighted how refrigeration is the simple way to maximise the benefits of carbohydrates in your diet. She emphasised that consuming carbs in this manner is healthier because overnight refrigeration allows resistant starch to form.

What happens when resistant starch is formed? “Resistant starch accumulates in our colon and acts as a prebiotic, improving gut health, digestion, reducing blood sugar spikes, and promoting weight loss,” the nutritionist pointed out.

Which foods to refrigerate and how?

“Cooling foods like rice, pasta, lentils, beans, overnight oats, refrigerated bread, and boiled potatoes after cooking them is packed with resistant starch,” the nutritionist said. She suggested cooling

Benefits of resistant starch

Boosts gut health & digestion

Acts as a prebiotic for a healthy microbiome

Supports blood sugar balance

Aids weight loss & healthy metabolism

“This simple home remedy turns everyday carbs into a powerhouse for digestive health, weight management, and blood sugar control,” the nutritionist pointed out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.