Physiologist shares 3 strategies to naturally lower blood sugar levels quickly: ‘Drinking at least 2 glasses helps…'

Sudden spikes in blood sugar can be concerning, but the good news is there are natural ways to bring those levels down quickly. Small, everyday habits - whether it's how you move, hydrate, or eat - can make a powerful difference in stabilising glucose and supporting better overall health. According to Jose, eating veggies before meals can prevent blood sugar spikes.

Jose Tejero, a ‘dietitian and exercise physiologist’ specialising in prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, is sharing three effective strategies to help naturally bring down blood sugar levels quickly. In an Instagram video posted on September 17, the physiologist breaks down his blood sugar lowering strategies, explaining the science behind them and emphasising how simple daily actions can create a big impact.

Walks + squats

Jose recommends going for a 20 minute walk followed by 20 body squats. He explains, “The reason why this works is because muscle contractions increase the rate at which glucose is transported from the bloodstream and into the cell to be used as energy.” The physiologist further elaborates, “When muscles contract, they trigger contraction-stimulated glucose uptake - meaning your cells pull glucose from your blood even without insulin. This makes your muscles act like “glucose vacuums,” lowering blood sugar fast.”

Drink water

While drinking water, in itself, does not lower blood sugar levels, dehydration leads to higher blood sugar concentration, according to Jose. He explains, “While water doesn’t directly lower glucose, dehydration concentrates the sugar already in your bloodstream, making values higher. Drinking at least 2 glasses helps your kidneys filter excess glucose and reduces overall blood sugar concentration.”

Eat non-starchy veggies before meals

Jose recommends eating at least two cups of non-starchy vegetables, like broccoli, spinach, or zucchini, before your meals - it adds more fibre in your diet and slows down gastric emptying. He explains, “This means glucose from carbs enters your blood more gradually, reducing spikes and improving insulin response. Studies show sequencing meals this way can significantly blunt post-meal glucose elevations.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.