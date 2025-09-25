Fitness coach says doing 7 simple things means you are already fit: How many do you practise in daily life?

Fitness isn't measured by what you weigh or your waist size; rather, it is measured by the healthy habits you adopt in your daily life. What you eat, the number of times you work out in a week, the number of steps you complete in a day, or whether you include cardio in your weekly exercise routine: these are all contributing factors to analysing your fitness and health levels. Doing a couple of days of cardio or endurance training every week, indicates that you are on track for long-term fitness. (Freepik)

Also Read | Cardiologist warns artificial sweeteners stealing years from your brain: ‘62% faster cognitive decline with high intake’

7 habits that prove you are fit

In an Instagram video shared on September 25, Raj Ganpath, a fitness coach, highlighted 7 things that can measure whether we are fit or not. He said, “If you're doing these seven things, you are already well on track towards long-term health and fitness.” Let's find out the 7 habits he mentioned:

1. Real whole foods

The fitness coach stressed that eating a diet that is mostly filled with real, whole foods is a great fitness indicator. What does this mean? He explained, “Vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, lentils, legumes, and grains are real whole foods. As long as your diet is mostly made up of these, about 80 to 90%, you are good to go. You do not have to be 100% perfect.”

2. Prioritising protein and vegetables

“This does not mean you have to eat only protein and vegetables. It means you need to realise that you're not getting enough protein and vegetables and make them a regular part of your diet,” the fitness coach stressed.

3. Not habitually overeating

Unintentional weight gain is a problem, and it does not happen because of binge eating, according to Raj Ganpath. He pointed out that it rather happens because of mild but consistent overeating over a period of time. “So, while you don't have to starve yourself, you definitely need to make sure that you're not consistently overeating,” he suggested.

4. 2 to 3 days of strength training every week

The fitness coach explained, “It does not have to be crazy. It does not have to be intense. You need to find a way to stimulate and strengthen the muscles in your body. You can do it using any equipment, any modality, but make sure you get it done.”

5. Cardio or endurance training

Doing a couple of days of cardio or endurance training every week, indicates that you are on track for long-term fitness.

“The activity can be anything. Walking, running, swimming, cycling, dancing, sports, whatever you prefer. As long as it gets your heart rate up and down, you are good to go. But make sure it happens 2 days a week because this is very important for your cardiovascular health,” he explained.

6. Everyday activity steps

If you can do 10-15k steps every day, that's great. However, if it is not possible, instead of clocking in 10-15,000 steps every day, make sure you're getting at least 6,000 to 8,000 steps on a daily basis, the fitness coach advised.

7. Not being extreme about anything

Lastly, he stressed, “Be it movement, be it nutrition, be it sleep. Make sure you're not being obsessive. Make sure you're not pushing too hard.”

“Because what we see over and over again is that people who are extreme are unable to sustain it for more than a few months and end up giving up. People who take the moderate approach tend to be more consistent and, as a result, end up becoming stronger, fitter, and healthier in the long term,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.