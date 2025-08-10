Health coach shares 6 healthy habits that transformed her body, health, mindset: How to increase your daily calorie burn

Luisana Carrero is a weight loss and nutrition coach who keeps sharing helpful insights related to fat loss and healthy diet on her Instagram profile. Known for her drastic transformation where she dropped 12 kilos in just 4 months, the weight loss coach’s social media profile is replete with diet and workout hacks for faster fat loss. On August 10, Luisana shared a list of healthy habits that helped transform her body, overall health and her perspective. Also read | Fat loss coach shares 5 morning habits that support weight loss: Drinking lemon water, stretching and more Walking helps in increasing your daily calorie burn.(Unsplash)

1. Walk more, your future self will thank you:

Walking is underrated. It’s one of the easiest ways to increase your daily calorie burn, improve digestion, and clear your mind. Multiple short walks work just as well if you don’t have time for long walks.

2. Build your meals like this: protein + fibre + healthy fats

Protein is great but adding fibre and healthy fats is a game changer for steady energy and better body composition.

3. You don’t need 1-2 hours workouts to get incredible results:

Short, focused strength workouts (even 25–35 mins) done consistently will build muscle, increase metabolism, and reshape your body, but only when paired with good nutrition.

4. Track for a season, not forever:

Even 4–6 weeks of tracking macros or measuring portions can teach you exactly how much to eat for your goals. Once you understand portions, you can eat intuitively without guesswork.

5. Get outside daily:

Morning sunlight is linked to better mood, more energy, improved sleep. Just 10–15 mins can make a huge difference in how you feel.

6. Make healthy choices the easy choices:

You’ll naturally make better choices if your environment supports your goals. Keep lean proteins, fruits, veggies, and whole grains easily available

“These simple (but powerful) habits helped me lose 28 lbs in 4 months and keep it off for good and I hope they can help you too.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.