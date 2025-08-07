Fat loss coach shares 5 morning habits that support weight loss: Drinking lemon water, stretching and more

Is checking your phone your first instinct when you crack open your eyes? Snoozing alarm after alarm, maybe doomscrolling a bit in between, only to run late, guzzle down coffee, and grab whatever leftovers are in sight in the fridge for breakfast? And then later, you think your late evening gym session will make up for it? If your goal is fat loss, you need to prioritise how you start your day, not just how you end it. How you start your day sets the tone for everything that follows, making a disciplined morning routine essential if weight loss is your goal. Weight loss requires a disciplined start to the day.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Morning vs evening walk: Doctor shares which one is more efficient for weight loss

Tegan Michelle, a Metabolic Fat Loss Coach who regularly shares weight loss tips on Instagram, shared 5 tips on how to structure your mornings to support fat loss better:

Here are the 5 ways to begin the mornings:

1. Begin the day with lemon or apple cider vinegar water

Lemon water has the added goodness of vitamin C.(Shutterstock)

While coffee or tea is the go-to morning beverage, there are healthier drinks, as Tegan recommended, "Start Your Day with lemon or apple cider vinegar water. Before reaching for coffee, hydrate your body! Drinking warm lemon water or apple cider vinegar (ACV) water first thing in the morning helps.”

Tegan listed out 3 benefits of drinking lemon or apple cider vinegar water:

Stimulate digestion and wake up your gut

Flush out toxins and reduce bloating

Alkalize your body and support liver detox

Stabilise blood sugar (which helps with cravings later in the day)

2. Sunlight exposure

Sunlight is not just for your golden hour selfies at dusk. Getting sunlight exposure in the morning helps regulate your internal clock.

“Get Sunlight on your skin and in your eyes. Your circadian rhythm (aka your internal clock) plays a massive role in weight loss," Tegan noted.

She revealed 4 benefits of getting sunlight within 30 minutes of waking up

Regulates your metabolism

Boosts serotonin (your ‘feel-good’ hormone)

Helps balance cortisol (which prevents fat storage)

Improves sleep quality (which is critical for fat loss)

3. Stretch and move body

Stretch your arms when you get up in the morning. (Shutterstock)

If you slept in an odd position, from flopping on your stomach to curling up like a croissant, a good stretch in the morning helps undo the tension and stiffness. Tehan added, "Your body has been still for 6-8 hours, get it moving- Gentle stretching, mobility work, or yoga in the morning."

Here are the other benefits of stretching in the morning, as Tehan shared:

Improves circulation and digestion

Reduces stiffness and inflammation

Lowers stress (which helps with stubborn fat storage)

4. Eat a protein-rich breakfast

Grabbing coffee or leftovers from last night may seem convenient, especially when you are running late, but this can wreak havoc on your health, potentially acting as a setback too for your weight loss progress. This is why a protein-rich breakfast is important.

The fat loss coach warned, “If you’re still starting your mornings with just coffee and a bagel, we need to talk. Skipping protein at breakfast can lead to blood sugar crashes, cravings, and overeating later in the day.”

Benefits of a high-protein breakfast:

Keeps you full and satisfied

Stabilises blood sugar (bye-bye, mid-morning energy crash)

Reduces unnecessary snacking and cravings

5. Breathe, meditate, or set your intentions

Begin your day by meditating.(Shutterstock)

Mindful beginnings set the tone for the day. Taking a few moments to practice yoga or meditation helps.

She wrote,“Fat loss isn’t just about what you eat or how you move—it’s about how you manage stress. Chronic stress leads to cortisol spikes, which makes your body hold onto belly fat.”

Tehran shared how starting your morning calmly and intentionally helps:

Lower cortisol (so your body isn’t in fat-storing mode)

Improve digestion (stress shuts it down)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.