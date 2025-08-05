Tired of people telling you to quit tea and coffee? Nutritionist says they are harmless if taken...

If you are trying to lose weight, fix your gut health issues, or just be a healthier version of yourself, you would know that moderation is the key to success, not elimination. However, often we tend to eliminate foods and drinks from our diet on our way to success, but it is not sustainable. Tea and coffee are making a place in the world of fine dining and beverage pairing.(Shutterstock)

Should you quit tea and coffee?

One of the things that people eliminate from their diet is tea or coffee. However, according to Dr Anamika Raghuvanshi, naturopath, nutritionist and lifestyle educator, tea and coffee are harmless if taken in moderation.

In a post shared on August 4, the nutritionist stressed avoiding cutting out tea and coffee from your diet, and wrote, “Tired of people telling you to quit tea and coffee? I don't think you should.” She also offered 3 great alternatives that you can include in your diet and mentioned the concoctions' benefits and how to make them.

Here are some great alternatives the nutritionist suggested:

1. Cinnamon-Fennel Tea

Benefits: Drinking cinnamon and fennel tea will help soothe digestion, reduce bloating, and balance blood sugar.

How to make: Boil 1 tsp fennel seeds + 1/2 tsp cinnamon stick in 2 cups water. Strain and sip warm.

2. Golden Turmeric Latte (Caffeine-Free Haldi Doodh)

Benefits: Listing the benefits of the latter, the nutritionist wrote, “Anti-inflammatory, immunity booster, supports liver detox.”

How to make: Simmer 1 cup almond/coconut milk with 1/2 tsp turmeric, a pinch of black pepper, and cinnamon.

3. Lemongrass-Ginger Herbal Infusion

Benefits: Per the nutritionist, a concoction made from lemongrass and ginger is refreshing, anti-microbial, and good for gut and respiratory health.

How to make: Boil fresh lemongrass stalks and sliced ginger for 5–7 minutes. Strain and enjoy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.