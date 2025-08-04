Doctor shares general health, reproductive and fertility tests every woman born between 1990 and 1997 should get done
Dr Anamika Raghuvanshi emphasises the importance of health tests for women, recommending that women born between 1990 and 1997 should get them done.
Once you reach a certain age, especially if you are a woman, it becomes more important than ever to take care of your health. Apart from lifestyle changes, diet, and exercise, getting certain tests done is also essential. Even if you feel fine, you should still see your health provider for regular checkups.
In a post shared on July 28, Dr Anamika Raghuvanshi, naturopath, nutritionist and lifestyle educator, shared certain tests a woman should get done if she was born between 1990 and 1997, which means if you are in your late 20s or early 30s, these tests should be on your to-do list.
Tests for women born between 1990 and 1997
Sharing the post, Dr Anamika wrote, “If you are a female born between 1990 - 1997, get these tests done.” She specified 7 general health and 5 basic reproductive and fertility tests a woman should do. Let's find out what they are:
General health tests
Regular body health checkups play a vital part in early diagnosis as well as in the prevention of adverse health issues.
- Complete Blood Count (CBC)
- Ferritin (Iron Stores)
- Vitamin D
- Vitamin B12
- Lipid Profile (Cholesterol: HDL, LDL, Triglycerides)
- Fasting Glucose / HbA1c (Blood Sugar)
- Thyroid Panel (TSH, T3/T4)
Basic reproductive and fertility tests
Per the Cleveland Clinic, fertility tests can tell you why you're having difficulty getting pregnant. Most experts recommend getting tested if you and your partner have been unable to conceive after one year of having unprotected sex on a regular basis. It also helps you prepare for the future, even if you don't currently want to get pregnant.
- Anti‑Müllerian Hormone (AMH)
- Follicle‑Stimulating Hormone (FSH, Day 3 of cycle)
- Luteinizing Hormone (LH, Day 3 or ovulation window)
- Estradiol (E2, Day 2‑3 of cycle)
- Prolactin
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
