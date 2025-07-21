Cardiologist says cut this from your diet today to protect your heart from high cholesterol

Health experts warn a common cholesterol problem, dyslipidemia, is killing millions of people every year. Dyslipidemia is a condition characterised by abnormal deviations in lipid levels in the blood, including elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL), reduced high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or increased triglycerides. This condition can cause cardiovascular issues and increase risk of developing atherosclerosis, heart attack and stroke. Doctor says these everyday habits are secretly wrecking your cholesterol levels.(Image by Unsplash)

Your chest pain might not be stress, doctors say it could be this lipid disorder

According to experts, dyslipidemia exhibits very common symptoms and thus detection rates are very low. The body does not react to cholesterol build-up in the arteries until there is a blockage, which can lead to heart attacks (reduced blood flow to the heart) and stroke (oxygen being cut-off to the brain).

If not treated on time, it can lead to disability and even death. In fact, as per a WHO estimate, raised cholesterol levels are behind 2.6 million deaths and 29.7 million disability-adjusted life years globally each year.

Cholesterol are fat-like substances that help in the making of hormones. However, high amounts of cholesterol can cause cardiovascular diseases.(Unsplash)

The lack of symptoms in conditions like dyslipidemia leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment, missing the critical window for preventive intervention and lifestyle correction. Most patients do not seek medical help until it is too late, mainly because the symptoms which have been enlisted below are too common place and ranges from:

Chest pain or discomfort

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Feeling out of breath during physical activity

High blood pressure

Heart Palpitations

Talking about the condition in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nihar Mehta, interventional cardiologist at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, shared, “Dyslipidemia is a highly treatable condition and can be managed with proper medication and lifestyle changes. Total cholesterol test looks for levels of LDL (bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol), and Triglycerides. For high-risk population, those with familial hypercholesterolemia, obesity and diabetes, an inherited disease that causes high LDL levels, routine lipid profiling, especially in high-risk or sedentary individuals, is essential to detect dyslipidemia early and initiate timely management to avoid long-term complications.”

The optimal lipid level varies depending on the individual’s age, sex and other risk factors but generally, the following ranges are recommended:

LDL cholesterol: less than 100 mg/dL

less than 100 mg/dL HDL cholesterol: more than 40 mg/dL for men and more than 50 mg/dL for women

more than 40 mg/dL for men and more than 50 mg/dL for women Triglycerides: less than 150 mg/dL

less than 150 mg/dL Total cholesterol: less than 200 mg/dL

Tips to beat this deadly cholesterol disorder

Adopting healthier habits can significantly improve lipid profiles and reduce cardiovascular risks. Dr Mehta suggested, “Lifestyle changes, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, can help manage but not necessarily cure dyslipidemia. Regular medication adherence is essential for better outcomes. If lipid is higher than optimal, avoid foods high in cholesterol, saturated fats, trans fats, added sugars and salt. Make sure to exercise for at least 150 minutes every week. Maintaining a healthy weight and body mass index, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake are all recommended.”

NAFLD can also lead to insulin resistance, abdominal obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia and Type 2 diabetes mellitus. (Shutterstock)

He cautioned, “Comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, chronic kidney disease, or liver disease can affect lipid levels or increase the risk of cardiovascular disease; therefore, it is important to remain compliant with all medications and be consistent with follow-ups with your healthcare provider. A proactive approach is essential for preventing complications and protecting long-term heart health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.