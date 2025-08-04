Health coach shares 3 easy hacks to manage after-meal blood sugar spike: ‘Doing calf raises can reduce…’

After every meal that you eat, your body begins the process of breaking down the food in your stomach and converting it into fuel. This means the amount of glucose in your blood goes up. An after-meal spike in blood sugar levels may not be good in the long term, affecting your kidneys, nerves, eyes, and heart. If you do calf raises after eating a meal, then you can reduce the blood sugar spike from that meal by up to 52 percent. (Freepik)

3 hacks to manage after-meal spike in blood sugar levels

So, what should you do to manage this blood sugar spike? In a post shared on July 24, Cory Rodriguez, a health coach and influencer, talked about 3 blood sugar hacks that can help you manage your increased sugar levels. Let's find out what they are:

1. Do calf raises after eating

According to the health coach, if you do calf raises after eating a meal, then you can reduce the blood sugar spike from that meal by up to 52 percent. He suggested, “If you can’t go for a walk, this is a great way to activate your muscles and help manage blood sugar. Your calf muscles act like pumps, pushing glucose out of your bloodstream and into your cells.”

Per a review published in August 2022, “The human soleus muscle (or the calf) could raise local oxidative metabolism to high levels for hours without fatigue, during a type of soleus-dominant activity while sitting (like calf raises), even in unfit volunteers.”

2. Take a walk after meals

If you walk after eating a meal, then you can reduce the blood sugar spike from that meal by up to 30 percent, the health coach highlighted, citing a July 2009 study. “Walking after eating, especially dinner, can lower post-meal blood sugar by up to 30 percent. I try to make this a family habit every night,” he added.

3. Drink apple cider vinegar before meals

Lastly, if you drink vinegar before a meal, you can reduce the blood sugar spike from that meal by up to 30 percent, he stated. “It’s not the tastiest, but it works. Dilute it in water, and use a straw to protect your teeth. You can even turn it into a mocktail,” he explained. Moreover, a September 2005 study found that vinegar supplementation lowers glucose and insulin responses and increases satiety after a bread meal in healthy subjects.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.