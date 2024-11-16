Need more reasons to go for a walk? Study says it can give your brain a boost

Exercise is good for health. It helps in boosting metabolism, strengthening the muscles and improving the bodily functions. But, did you know that exercising and doing simple movements can help in boosting brain function? A recent study led by Jonathan Hakun, Penn State throws lights on this. The study states that doing simple movements such as walking the dog or performing easy household chores can improve cognitive processing speed of the brain. (Pexels)

The study states that doing simple movements such as walking the dog or performing easy household chores can improve cognitive processing speed of the brain. Cognitive processing speed refers to the pace at which the brain receives and processes information.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 200 middle-aged adults between 40 and 65, half of whom were Black or African American and 34% were Hispanic. The participants checked in their physical activities in a smartphone app and took part in several brain games. It was observed that when the participants engaged in simple physical routines, their cognitive processing speed was enhanced to four years younger.

Lead study author Jonathan Hakun, an assistant professor of neurology and psychology at Penn State, in the university release, explained that we do not need to go to the gym to acquire all the benefits of movements. Sometimes performing very simple physical movements can contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

Brief bursts of movements can also enhance brain function. Jonathan Hakun further added that with age, our physical and cognitive abilities start to decline. With movement, this can be countered.

Movement and memory:

What is the link between physical movement and memory?(Pexels)

While physical movements showed positive impact on the brain’s cognitive processing speed, it did not have any effect on the working memory – the way the brain stores information. This suggests that physical movement has a more immediate effect on the brain, than long-term cognitive skills.

The study further reinstates that every movement counts. From going for a short walk to performing household chores, each physical activity can give boost to the brain.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.