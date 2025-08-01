‘I struggled with breastfeeding after gestational diabetes’: Expert explains if blood sugar levels affect milk supply

Breastfeeding, I was told, is one of the most intimate and powerful experiences after childbirth. That quiet we-time, skin-to-skin bond was meant to be sacrosanct to not just nurture my baby, but also help me establish connect as a new mother. What nobody prepared me for was the physical and emotional struggle that breastfeeding could be. Gestational diabetes can impact breastfeeding, but it can be managed with the right diet and physical and emotional support.(Adobe Stock)

I am Radhika Bhirani, Editor at Health Shots, a women's health and wellness platform by Hindustan Times - and this is my story. My baby refused to latch. He cried - almost howled - the moment I would try to brush his lips against the breast. I cried for hours, helpless that I wasn't being able to do even the most basic thing a mother is expected to do. A lactation expert dismissed me, "He was latching in the hospital".

The paediatrician said, "You seem to have given up already... You're not trying hard enough, mommy". The pressure kept building. I tried fenugreek tablets and other galactagogues, but nothing helped. I thought 'Let's use the breast pump, shall we?' But hours of breast pumping could not produce even 5 ml of breast milk a day. It struck me that perhaps gestational diabetes affected my milk production, considering I was on insulin and pills to manage my high blood sugar levels during pregnancy.

Sane and supportive voices around me reminded me that 'Breast may be best, but fed is truly best'. And so, we settled for feeding the little one with formula milk instead of keeping him hungry and crying. However, the question about how gestational diabetes impacts breastfeeding, was worth getting an answer for.

For World Breastfeeding Week 2025, I took a leaf out of my personal journey, and asked Dr Esha Gupta, Consultant - Paediatrics, Paediatric Intensivist and Lactation expert, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru, about it.

"For most first-time mothers, breastfeeding also comes with its own set of expectations and complications. One of the most common things to worry about for a woman who has developed diabetes during pregnancy is, 'Will this affect my ability to make milk?' But the short answer is — it possibly will, but it isn't definitive, and there are a lot of things that can be done to ensure healthy milk output," Dr Gupta tells Health Shots.

What is gestational diabetes?

Diabetes that typically shows up in the second or third trimester of pregnancy is gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM). It alters the method in which your body metabolizes insulin and creates higher blood sugars that will impact both baby's and mom's health, if not managed. It usually goes away after delivery — but its impact can persist, especially while nursing, the expert explains.

Can gestational diabetes affect milk supply?

Milk production is delayed in some mothers due to high blood sugar levels during pregnancy. "Additional evidence shows that gestational diabetes mellitus retards the onset of milk production (lactogenesis II), which must be established 2–4 days postpartum," says Dr Gupta.

This happens because of insulin, which plays an important part in the hormonal ecosystem for milk production.

"For insulin-resistant women — the typical gestational diabetes profile — the body is perhaps not picking up so quickly on the lactation signals. Mix in other risk factors like obesity, PCOS, or hard labor, and the milk 'coming in' will be delayed. What is important to note is that delay is not failure. It is seen that breastfeeding is not an issue when it comes to well-supported and well-fed mothers. Mothers, if provided with a good diet along with ample mental support, helps them to continue with breastfeeding," she adds.

Breastfeeding can be hard if a baby doesn't latch or enough milk is not produced. (Freepik)

For all women, gestational diabetes doesn't mean you'll not be able to breastfeed. But some may take a little longer and a little more help.

What to expect?

You can anticipate the first 1–2 days of colostrum (thick yellow milk) production to be in small quantities. Your breasts will be fuller once mature milk comes on day 3 or 4. In case your baby is not wetting diapers (key sign of well-fed baby) or your breasts don't feel full, it is worth a visit to a lactation consultant.

Tips to stimulate healthy milk production

1. Early and frequent breastfeeding: Try to breastfeed the infant in the first hour. Breastfeed 2–3 times with a 2–3 hour interval even if it feels like nothing is happening. Stimulation is critical as early as possible.

2. Hand expression or pumping: If the baby is sleeping or having trouble latching (more frequent in diabetic mothers' babies), start pumping at 6 hours postpartum. Pump 8–10 times within 24 hours.

3. Skin-to-skin first priority: This activity is not just about snuggling your baby. It is also said to release milk-induction hormones such as oxytocin.

4. Check postpartum blood glucose levels: Spontaneous blood glucose level at and following delivery may influence energy and lactation hormone levels. Have regular meals and keep glucose checked as recommended.

5. Recharge and rehydrate: Don't forget water, protein meals, and nutritious fat.

6. Emotional support: Worry and doubt turn into an anxiety loop that spoils the milk flow. Have a strong support system that doesn't judge you for your breastfeeding struggle.

Home remedies to increase milk production

Though few studies are available, a majority of mothers find the following old remedies to work, suggests Dr Gupta:

Moringa (Drumstick Leaves): Stimulates lactation and controls blood sugar levels.

Fenugreek Seeds: Stimulates milk. But use with caution if you are diabetic as it will lower blood sugar levels.

Oats, barley water, and garlic are other age-old lactation-stimulating foods.

A word of caution: "Always consult your doctor before adding herbs or supplements, especially if you’re managing blood sugar levels."

The last word

Gestational diabetes can have an impact on timing and amount of milk. Most women with GDM (Gestational Diabetes Mellitus) do indeed go on to breastfeed successfully too.

(Radhika Bhirani is a senior journalist and editor who tells stories at the intersection of women’s health and empowerment.)