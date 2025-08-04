Cardiothoracic surgeon explains why young people are at risk of heart attack, cardiac arrest; can it be prevented?

The rate of heart-related issues in younger people has been rising exponentially in the past few years, especially among those who are under 40. The human heart tirelessly fuels every cell in our body; however, in today’s fast-paced world, this resilient organ is under constant strain. It is no longer uncommon to see heart-related emergencies in people in their 20s and 30s. The reasons are both medical and lifestyle-driven. (Freepik)

Stress, unhealthy lifestyles, and silent medical conditions often take a toll, sometimes triggering serious emergencies like a heart attack or cardiac arrest. According to Dr Rajeev Vashisth, senior consultant, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, HCG Hospitals, Bhavnagar, today, the world is witnessing an increasing number of such heart-related emergencies, even among people in their 30s and 40s. So, let's understand why younger people are more at risk of heart diseases, and can heart attacks and cardiac arrests be prevented?

Why are younger people at risk of heart disease?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vashisth stated, “It is no longer uncommon to see heart-related emergencies in people in their 20s and 30s. The reasons are both medical and lifestyle-driven.” Let's find out what they are:

High stress, burnout, lack of physical activity, and poor sleep are a few reasons why younger people are at risk of heart-related ailments. (Image by Pixabay)

High stress and burnout

Lack of physical activity and poor sleep

Diets high in salt, sugar, and trans fats

Smoking, alcohol, and drug use

Uncontrolled blood pressure or diabetes

Family history of early heart disease

Post-viral inflammation, including complications after COVID-19

“Young people often skip routine health checks, assuming they are too young to be at risk. Unfortunately, by the time symptoms appear, the condition may already be severe,” Dr Vashisth added.

Can heart attacks and cardiac arrests be prevented?

As for whether heart attacks and cardiac arrest can be prevented, Dr Vashisth stressed, “Yes! Heart attacks and cardiac arrests may not always be predictable, but they are often preventable.”

Here is what helps, according to the expert:

Eating a balanced, heart-friendly diet

Exercising for at least 30 minutes most days of the week

Getting regular sleep and managing stress

Avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol

Scheduling routine health check-ups

Knowing your family history and tracking your numbers (BP, cholesterol, sugar)

Lastly, Dr Vashisth emphasised, “We need to encourage everyone, even young adults, to take their heart health seriously, not out of fear, but as a preventive measure for a life worth protecting. Whether it is tightness in the chest, an unusual heartbeat, or sudden fatigue, please do not ignore it. Many lives are saved annually because someone decided to get checked just to be sure.”

“You can significantly reduce your risk with the proper knowledge, timely care, and healthy lifestyle choices,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.