Cardiologist warns artificial sweeteners stealing years from your brain: ‘62% faster cognitive decline with high intake’

Several health studies have linked the consumption of sugar with many diseases. A 2022 Harvard Health report states that consumption of added sugar leads to higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and fatty liver disease, which are in turn linked to an increased risk for heart attack and stroke. Most people swap sugar for artificial sweeteners, believing they’re the safer choice. But new research is sounding the alarm. (Freepik)

Scared of these alarming effects of sugar consumption, many people swap it with artificial sweeteners. But are they any better? Did you know your sweet tooth could also be causing ageing in your brain?

Are sweeteners speeding up your brain’s ageing?

In an Instagram post shared on September 11, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine doctor, highlighted the fact that sweeteners may be harming our brains and explained how they cause brain ageing. He wrote, “Small swaps today. Stronger brain tomorrow.”

Dr Bhojraj explained, “Most people swap sugar for artificial sweeteners, believing they’re the safer choice. But new research is sounding the alarm.”

He cited a neurology study conducted with 12,000+ adults and pointed out: “Could artificial sweeteners be stealing years from your brain? Researchers observed clear patterns in cognitive health. This isn't just about replacing sugar. I’ve seen this story before: choices that look harmless end up silently costing health and longevity.”

Harmless choices silently cost health and longevity

The cardiologist warned, “Artificial sweeteners can disrupt metabolism, interfere with the gut-brain connection, and add long-term stress to your cardiovascular and cognitive systems. What feels like a safer choice today may quietly accelerate decline tomorrow.”

Additionally, he highlighted several facts associated with sweeteners that prove that they are harmful to the brain. Here's what the expert said:

High sweetener intake was linked to a 62 percent faster cognitive decline

Equivalent to 1.6 years of accelerated brain ageing

Strongest impact on people under 60 and those with diabetes

He added, “The good news? Longevity isn’t about luck - it’s about making smarter decisions based on science, not shortcuts.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.