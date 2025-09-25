Plastic surgeon shares 5 skin types and their skincare routines: ‘The secret to healthy skin is...’

There is no one-for-all formula that works in skincare. Every skin is unique and demands a different type of skincare routine that is tailor-made for it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Anmol Chugh, associate director, Plastics & Aesthetics Centre, CK Birla Hospital Director, Imperio Clinics, Gurgaon said, “The secret to healthy, radiant skin is not about chasing every new trend but understanding your own skin type and building a routine that respects it.” Also read | Dermatologist reveals 10 viral hacks that may not work for everyone: From derma rollers to sunscreen sprays Every skin type, from oily to combination, has unique texture.(Freepik)

Dr Anmol Chugh shared how skincare approach should be different for different skin types:

1. Normal skin:

Balanced oil and hydration, smooth texture, and minimal breakouts define normal skin. All it really needs is a gentle cleanser, lightweight moisturiser, and broad-spectrum sunscreen. The golden rule here is preservation, don’t overcomplicate what is already working.

2. Dry skin:

Tightness, flaking, and dullness are common signs. This type thrives on hydrating cleansers, serums with hyaluronic acid or ceramides, and rich moisturisers. Always follow with sunscreen that adds moisture. Hot showers and harsh soaps should be avoided, as they strip away natural oils.

Every skin type, from oily to combination, has unique texture.

3. Oily skin:

Shine, enlarged pores, and acne often accompany oily skin. A foaming cleanser with salicylic acid, oil-free moisturiser, and gel-based sunscreen help keep it balanced. The biggest misconception? Skipping moisturiser. Dehydrated skin produces even more oil to compensate.

4. Combination skin:

This skin type has an oily T-zone with dry or normal cheeks. A gentle foaming cleanser, alcohol-free toner, and light gel moisturizer work well. Target products like oil control for the forehead and hydration for the cheeks rather than forcing a one routine fit all.

5. Sensitive skin:

Easily irritated, prone to redness or itching, sensitive skin responds best to fragrance-free cleansers, soothing serums with niacinamide or aloe, barrier-repair creams, and mineral sunscreens. Always patch-test new products before use.

"Skin type isn't fixed. It changes with age, hormones, pregnancy, lifestyle, and climate. Just as important as products are sleep, hydration, stress management, and diet- factors that show directly on your skin," Dr Anmol Chugh added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.