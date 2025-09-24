NHS physician reveals how to quit sugar in 5 easy steps: ‘Aim for products with 5 grams of sugar or less per 100 grams’

Sugar is poison. You may have heard many health influencers and even doctors say the phrase, warning against its consumption. The claim is not far from the truth, as several studies have found it is strongly linked to type-2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, obesity, and cardiovascular conditions. Added sugar often gets quickly absorbed into our bodies and is linked to serious health issues. (Pixabay)

Therefore, quitting sugar and finding better alternatives to it becomes necessary. In a YouTube video shared on August 24, Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, an NHS GP working in Emergency Medicine, highlighted the 5 steps he adopted in order to quit sugar. Let's find out more about them:

How to quit sugar in 5 steps

In the video, Dr Rupy, who runs the channel The Doctor's Kitchen, offered advice on reducing added and free sugar consumption to improve energy, mood, and long-term health. The NHS doctor highlighted that most people consume double or triple the recommended daily amount of added sugar.

Dr Rupy pointed out that sugar is often hidden in everyday items like granola, juice, sauces, and refined carbohydrates, not just sweets. This added sugar often gets quickly absorbed into our bodies and is linked to serious health issues. In order to avoid these health complications and quit sugar, the doctor practised these 5 steps:

Step 1: Better breakfast choices

Dr Rupy pointed out that often our morning meals have a lot of hidden sugar, which can enter our diet through items like cereal, jam on toast, juices and more. When we consume sugar first thing in the morning, it can put us on a "sugar roller coaster," causing a rush of sugar into our bloodstream, followed by a dip that leads to more cravings.

He suggested instead building a breakfast around protein and fibre, such as eggs, beans, or even leftovers from last night's dinner. This will help keep your energy and blood sugar levels steady

Step 2: Ditch sugary drinks

Dr Rupy pointed out that beverages are one of the biggest sources of hidden sugar, including not just sodas but also bottled smoothies, fruit juices, iced coffees, and sweetened plant milks. He suggested instead, opt for water, homemade iced tea sweetened with cinnamon or berries, hibiscus tea, or black coffee.

Moreover, he cautioned against using artificial sweeteners as they may disrupt gut microbes while also not satisfying the underlying sugar cravings.

Step 3: Mindful sweet cravings

Dr Rupy suggested that whenever you get sugar cravings, stop and ask yourself three questions: am I hungry, am I thirsty, and is it about comfort? “The goal is to make sugar a mindful treat enjoyed undistracted, rather than a mindless habit,” he said.

Step 4: Smarter shopping habits

Dr Rupy suggested that whenever shopping for groceries in the supermarket, aim for products with 5 grams of sugar or less per 100 grams. According to him, most decisions about sugar are made in the grocery store, not in your kitchen.

Step 5: Get enough protein

Lastly, including enough protein is the foundation to address the root cause of cravings, Dr Rupy stressed. If your meals are not filling enough, you will continue to crave sweets, he pointed out. He suggested adding good sources of protein in your meals, including tofu, fish, chicken, beans, or lentils, before adding carbs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

