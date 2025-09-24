Physician warns constantly wearing perfumes, body sprays may increase breast cancer risk, fertility issues in women

Do you love wearing perfumes, body mists, deodorants, or are you constantly covered in body sprays? You need to understand that it may have a massive impact on your hormones. Phthalates help scents last longer, but studies link them to fertility issues and thyroid disease. (Shutterstock)

In a February 2022 study published in the Journal of Environmental Health Science and Engineering, researchers found that: “phthalates, aldehydes, parabens and aluminium-based salts are the most important contaminants in aromatic products that cause side effects such as allergies, breast cancer, reproductive disorders, especially in males, skin allergies, nervous system damage and migraine headaches for consumers.”

Perfumes linked to fertility issues and thyroid disease?

Highlighting this alarming danger of using bad perfumes, Dr Kunal Sood, MD, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, stressed that many fragrances contain chemicals that can interfere with the body's hormone system.

He explained: “These [chemicals] are known as endocrine disruptors. The most common ones found in fragrances are phthalates and synthetic musks. Phthalates help scents last longer, but studies link them to fertility issues and thyroid disease. Synthetic musks can mimic estrogen, which, in theory, could increase the risk of hormone-related cancers like breast cancer.”

“These chemicals can enter the body through inhalation or even contaminated water. They can disrupt hormone production and function, which may impact fertility and development, especially in pregnant women, infants, and children,” he added.

Are perfumes really harmful?

However, the physician pointed out that we do need more research to make this conclusion. He added, “While fragrances on the market are generally considered safe, regulations around their ingredients are not very strict.”

Moreover, he pointed out that counterfeit products can even be riskier since they may contain untested chemicals. “To stay safe, stick to authentic products from trusted brands and check the ingredients when possible,” Dr Sood cautioned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.