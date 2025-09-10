Hormone expert warns of 5 daily toxins that affect fertility and are harming your chances of conceiving: EMFs, plastics

Conception doesn’t truly begin the day you see a positive pregnancy test - it starts much earlier, with how you prepare your body. Every lifestyle choice, from what you eat to what you’re exposed to daily, can impact your fertility and the environment your future baby will grow in. With infertility issues on the rise, experts stress the importance of minimizing hidden risks that often go unnoticed. It is important to pay attention to what you expose your body to, when trying to conceive. Hormone health expert Tanisha Bawa recommends avoiding these five every day toxins for improved fertility.(Unsplash)

Gut and hormone health expert Tanisha Bawa has revealed five everyday toxins that could be silently affecting your fertility and harming your chances of conceiving. In an Instagram post from September 9, she notes that one in four women struggle with fertility issues and many of these cases are related to exposure to hormone-disrupting toxins that we encounter daily. She emphasises the importance of supporting your body the right way, explaining, “Every choice you make today - what you eat, breathe in or put on your skin, either supports or disrupts the environment your future baby will grow in.”

Fragrance

According to Tanisha, fragrances contain hormone disrupting chemicals that are detrimental to reproductive health. The hormone health expert warns, “A single “fragrance” label can hide hundreds of chemicals, including phthalates - endocrine disruptors that mimic or block estrogen and testosterone.”

Plastics

BPA (Bisphenol A) and BPS (Bisphenol S) found in plastics often leech into food items stored in plastic containers, raising toxicity levels in the body and posing health risks. According to Tanisha, “Found in bottles, containers, receipts, and cans, these xenoestrogens act like estrogen but disrupt natural rhythms.”

Pesticides

Conventional produce, or food grown using standard, widespread agricultural practices, includes pesticides, fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) to maximise yield and reduce costs, according to Fresh Farms. Tanisha points out, “Conventional produce (strawberries, spinach, peppers) often carries compounds that mimic, block or disrupt hormones.” Opting for organic produce is a healthier alternative.

Cleaning products

Many chemicals found in cleaning products can negatively impact conception by disrupting hormone function and interfering with fertility in both men and women. The hormone expert explains, “Many contain VOCs, bleach, ammonia, and synthetic fragrance - triggering inflammation, oxidative stress, and raising risk for PCOS or endometriosis.”

Electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs)

While the research is ongoing and conclusions are debated, evidence suggests that EMFs can alter cellular function, increase oxidative stress, and affect hormone levels, leading to problems with sperm production, egg quality, and embryonic development, according to a study published in Clinical and Experimental Reproductive Medicine. Tanisha elaborates that EMFs from “phones, Wi-Fi and laptops” are detrimental and continues, “Research is emerging, but concerns link EMFs to oxidative stress in reproductive tissues.”

Recommended swaps

Some of these products are woven into everyday life, making it impractical to completely eliminate them. Hence, Tanisha provides healthier alternatives that you can switch to, instead of using the harmful products:

Use organic essential oils instead of fragrances.

Opt for cleaning and beauty products that are EWG-verified.

Avoid keeping phones on your belly or inside your pocket.

Switch the organic produce.

Swap plastic for glass or stainless steel products.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.