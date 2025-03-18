Are you 'eating pesticides' if you are not washing your fruits like this? Nutritionist warns in video

If you put the shiniest apples or the glossiest grapes and strawberries under a microscope, they’d likely be a lot dirtier than you’d expect. But there's a way to make the surface of fruits cleaner. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared a complete guide on how to clean fruits 'covered in pesticides, germs and bacteria'. Also read | Is it safe for diabetics to eat mangoes? Check this diabetes diet guide Are you cleaning your fruits the right way? Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares her 3-step guide. (Representative picture: Freepik)

3-step fruits cleaning guide

In an Instagram video dated March 17, she showed how baking soda can be used to clean fruits that are contaminated. All you have to do is submerge the fruits in a baking soda solution for 15 minutes, rinse the fruits with clean water to remove any remaining baking soda and contaminants, and your fruits are ready to eat.

In the video, Deepsikha said, “You are eating pesticides if you are not washing your fruits like this. Step 1: take a bowl and add your fruits to it. Step 2: Add some water to the bowl, fill it up entirely. Step 3: This is the third and the most important step, add baking soda while you are soaking your fruit. That is because adding baking soda will act as one of the best forms of cleansing agents for your fruits because they are covered in pesticides, germs and bacteria.”

She added, “When you add baking soda, it will help remove those kinds of bacteria by up to 98 percent as compared to when you just regularly wash your fruits down the tap. After soaking the fruit for 15 minutes, remove it and then you can literally see all the germs and the bacteria in the water. Share this with someone who is a fruit lover.”

Check out her video:

Eating dirty fruits can cause gut inflammation

She wrote in her caption, “Don’t eat fruits without doing this. Certain fruits have a lot of pesticides and toxins on the skin, and if you don’t wash them properly, they can cause gut inflammation. So please follow these steps to eat the fruits safely.”

What is gut inflammation, you ask? According to Mayo Clinic, inflammatory bowel disease, also called IBD, is an umbrella term for a group of conditions that cause swelling and inflammation of the tissues in the digestive tract.

All the fruits and vegetables that glitter on the dining table are not good for the stomach. They may be carrying an unmonitored dose of pesticides, which have toxic effects on human health. Click here to learn more about how pesticide overdose puts poison on your platter.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.