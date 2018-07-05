Is it safe for diabetics to eat mangoes? Here’s a guide to eating fruits for diabetes patients

Mangoes are rich in nutrients and are a refreshing summer staple. “A cup of mango has about 100 calories, no fat and 25 grams of carbohydrates. It has almost no sodium and about 3 grams of fibre. It also has a ton of vitamins including vitamin A, vitamin B6, E and K, and is rich in potassium, magnesium and folate,” says nutritionist and physiologist Ritesh Bawri.

Mangoes also contain antioxidants, are great for your gut, boost immunity and can give you glowing skin. “Inflammation is the root cause of all chronic diseases, and mangoes punch in the maximum amount of antioxidants, vitamin B6 and vitamin C, which banish inflammation and disease. They also have soluble and insoluble fibres, which ferment in the small intestine to multiply good gut bacteria,” says integrative nutritionist Payal Kothari.

Despite the many benefits, are mangoes good for diabetics, who are told to remain cautious about excess sugar consumption? “Mangoes tend to have a low glycemic index, and contain fructose and glucose. Your body is able to digest both well. Glucose has a tendency to elevate your blood sugar levels quickly, but mangoes have it in a low quantity,” says Bawri.

Diabetic patients should avoid juices and eat mangoes with pulp, as it has fibre which reduces the amount of sugar consumed. (Shutterstock)

Kothari adds that mangoes are rich in fibre, which keeps blood sugar levels in check for diabetic patients and those trying to lose weight. “One mango a day, preferably before 5 pm, is perfect to keep you energetic all day, keep sugar cravings in check, and mood swings in control,” she says.

However, since mangoes tend to be high in calories, diabetics need to check their total calorie requirement and understand how many calories they should eat in a day. “As long as you are within your total calorie limit, consuming one or even two mangoes a day is fine,” says Bawri, who also advises diabetic patients to avoid juices and eat mangoes with the pulp, as it has fibre which reduces the amount of sugar consumed.

For type 2 diabetics, whose blood sugar levels are already elevated, mangoes should be eaten only occasionally. “If you end up eating too many mangoes, you will end up consuming too many calories and too much sugar. It will end up creating stored fat in your body. Excess stored fat is linked to a host of diseases including cardiovascular illness, dementia and strokes,” says Bawri.

Kothari says that mangoes are a better option for diabetics than simple carbs, sugary drinks or processed food because they are rich in fibre, fat and protein content which slows down the release of glucose in the bloodstream.

