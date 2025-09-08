Gynaecologist shares 7 lesser-known symptoms of PCOS: Fertility problems to hair thinning

Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a hormonal disorder which can lead to menstrual irregularity, acne, mood swings, fatigue and other complications. However, PCOS is more than just irregular periods. Also read | Rising PCOS in teens: Gynaecologist shares 5 causes behind this disturbing trend PCOS' symptoms are better managed with the help of diet.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tripti Raheja, lead consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, said, “While that's a common and important sign, PCOS involves much more than just menstrual issues. It is a complex hormonal condition that can impact different parts of the body. Many symptoms are often misunderstood or overlooked.”

Dr Tripti Raheja further spoke about some of the lesser-known symptoms of PCOS:

1. Weight gain or difficulty in losing weight:

It becomes particularly difficult to shed the weight around the belly. This often occurs due to insulin resistance.

2. Fatigue:

Another symptom is fatigue and low energy levels, which many women do not immediately associate with PCOS. Hormonal imbalances can affect how the body processes energy, leading to persistent tiredness even with adequate sleep.

3. Mood shifts:

Mood changes, anxiety, and depression are also common but not frequently discussed. Changes in the body and hormones can leave you feeling emotionally drained.

Weight gain is a symptom of PCOS.(Pixabay)

4. Sleep issues:

Some women may also encounter sleep problems, such as insomnia or poor sleep quality, which can further worsen fatigue and mood issues.

5. Hair thinning and excess hair growth:

A sign that often gets overlooked is hair thinning on the scalp or even hair loss. At the same time, there may be excessive hair growth on the face, chin, or other parts of the body. This usually occurs due to higher levels of male hormones in the body.

6. Skin problems:

Skin problems like acne or dark patches, especially around the neck, underarms, or inner thighs, can also be linked to PCOS.

7. Fertility problems:

Fertility issues can be another subtle sign. Even if your periods seem regular, ovulation may not occur every month, making it more difficult to conceive.

“PCOS manifests differently in each woman. It is not only about irregular periods; it can affect your entire body. The more we learn about the various signs, the easier it becomes to detect them early and manage them effectively. If something feels off, it is wise to get checked,” said Dr Raheja.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.